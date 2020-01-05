advertisement

VIDEO: Iran-Canadians celebrate death of senior general in Iran

A US air strike authorized by President Donald Trump killed General Qassem Soleimani

Dozens of Iranian-Canadians danced, cheered and celebrated in Toronto on Friday after the death of a senior general in Iran.

A US air strike authorized by President Donald Trump killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds force, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday.

Iran’s supreme leader has pledged “severe retaliation”. But for those who appeared to dance in a square north of Toronto on Friday afternoon, they hoped for a rebirth of their country.

They chanted “regime change in Iran by the people of Iran” and “we support the uprising in Iran”.

