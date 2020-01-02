advertisement

Iranian-backed militiamen withdrew from US embassy grounds in Baghdad on Wednesday after two days of clashes with American security forces.

Despite the withdrawal, tensions between the United States and Iran remain high and could result in further violence.

The withdrawal came after calls from the government and high militia leaders.

It ended a two-day crisis characterized by the rupture of the largest and one of the most fortified US diplomatic missions in the world.

media_cameraThe message was stormed by the militia. Image: Nasser Nasser / AP

The attack and its volatile consequences prompted the Pentagon to send hundreds more troops to the Middle East and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to Europe and Central Asia.

In an orchestrated attack, hundreds of militiamen and their supporters broke into the embassy grounds, destroyed a reception area, smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on walls to protest U.S. air strikes against an Iran-backed militia that killed 25 fighters over the weekend were.

media_cameraFire damage in a reception room of the US embassy. Picture: Qassim Abdul-Zahra

The United States blamed the militia for a missile attack on an Iraqi military base in the northern city of Kirkuk, in which a US contractor was killed last week.

The demonstrators set up a camp overnight and set fire to the reception area on Wednesday, hurling stones at U.S. Marines who guarded the grounds and reacted with tear gas.

There were no injuries on either side and no American personnel were evacuated from the site.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization of Allied militias, many of which were supported by Iran, urged their supporters to withdraw on an appeal from the Iraqi government. They said, “Your message has been received.”

In the late afternoon the tents were dismantled and the demonstrators moved to the opposite side of the Tigris, outside the so-called Green Zone, which housed government offices and foreign embassies. American Apache helicopters circled above them.

“After we achieved our goal, we triumphantly retired from this place,” said Fadhil al-Gezzi, a militia supporter.

“We rubbed America’s nose in the dirt.”

media_cameraA supporter of the Iraqi paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi shows the victory signs during a protest in front of the US embassy. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

President Trump has vowed to charge a “high price” for an attack he accuses Iran of.

Kataeb Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia attacked by the US airstrikes, initially refused to leave, but later bowed to calls to disperse.

The militia is separate from the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, although both are supported by Iran.

“We are not interested in these planes that fly over the picket heads. We do not care about the news that America will bring Marines,” said Mohammed Mohy, a spokesman for Kataeb-Hezbollah.

“On the contrary, it shows a psychological defeat and a major psychological breakdown that the American government is suffering from,” he said before withdrawing from the area.

media_cameraSupporter of Iraqi paramilitary forces Hashed al-Shaabi protest US air strikes killing Hashed fighters. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

The violence came when Iran and its allies across the region had been subjected to unprecedented mass protests in recent months and severe US sanctions have affected the Iranian economy.

Iraq has been hit by anti-government protests since October, sparked by rage over widespread corruption and economic mismanagement, and Iran’s strong influence on the country’s affairs. These demonstrators were not involved in the embassy attack.

The Pentagon sent an infantry battalion of approximately 750 soldiers to the Middle East.

A US official familiar with the decision said they would go to Kuwait.

Pompeo postponed a trip that was due to start late Thursday in Ukraine to monitor developments in Iraq and “to ensure the security of Americans in the Middle East,” said State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus.

Iran denied involvement in the attack on the embassy.

media_cameraPro Iranian militiamen set fire to a sit-in strike in front of the US embassy. Image: Khalid Mohammed / AP

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted by the media as saying that “if the Islamic Republic makes a decision to confront a country, it will do so directly.”

Iran later called on the Swiss defendants to represent American interests in Tehran to protest what US officials described as warmongers.

Public consular operations at the embassy have been suspended and future appointments canceled, a statement said.

Tensions have risen steadily since Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers and launched a campaign under maximum pressure from economic sanctions.

Iran has responded by abandoning some of its commitments under the agreement.

US officials have blamed Iran for the sabotage of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and a drone attack on Saudi oil factories in September that led to an increase in world oil prices.

However, the Trump administration has not responded with direct military action and apparently feared a major conflict.

The US has deployed more than 14,000 additional troops to the Gulf region since May to respond to concerns about Iranian aggression.

At the time of the attack, the US had approximately 5,200 soldiers in Iraq, mainly to train Iraqi forces and help them fight extremists from the Islamic State.

media_cameraIraqi Security forces stationed in front of the US embassy. Picture: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

The United States and Iran have fought to influence Iraq since the 2003-led invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein. Iran is closely associated with the Shiite majority of Iraq and major political groups, and its influence has grown steadily since then.

Iran helped mobilize tens of thousands of mostly Shiite militiamen to fight the Islamic group when it stormed across northern and western Iraq in 2014 as a result of the collapse of the armed forces.

The United States and Iran provided important assistance to the Iraqi armed forces, which finally declared victory over the extremists in December 2017.

The political influence of the people’s mobilization forces has increased in recent years, and their allies dominate the parliament and the government.

This has made them the target of anti-government demonstrators who have attacked Iranian diplomatic missions and the local headquarters of militia-related parties across southern Iraq.

They have also set up an extensive protest camp in central Baghdad and have been trying to penetrate the green zone for weeks. The Iraqi security forces beat them back with tear gas and live ammunition and killed hundreds.

However, the militiamen and their supporters were able to quickly enter the green zone and crowd in front of the embassy with little or no resistance from the authorities.

The Iraqi government vehemently condemned the air strikes against the militia, saying it violated national sovereignty.

Iran and its allies could have seen the attack as a way to divert attention from anti-government protests.

“Iran has tried to provoke the United States to solve its Iraq problem,” said Crisis Group, an international think tank.

“The Trump administration has committed to air strikes to respond to the attacks in Kirkuk and elsewhere.”

Originally published as a Militant Escape After Storm at US Embassy

