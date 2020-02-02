advertisement

DUBAI – Iran on Sunday offered its full support to new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Tawfiq Allawi and reiterated his support for the government’s request for US forces to leave the country.

Iran has deep ties with many Shiite political parties and militias in Iraq, as well as with Kurdish parties in the north. Iranian officials have tried to use their influence to keep a government sympathetic to their ruling interests in Baghdad.

“In continuing support for independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq along with the legitimate demand of the Iraqi government and people for the withdrawal of US forces from this country, Iran welcomes the selection of Mohamed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country, “Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Iran is ready to provide whatever assistance is needed to help Iraq overcome the problems and transition in a sensitive time, Mousavi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Allawi called on Iraqis for their support Saturday hours after his appointment by President Barham Salih, but protesters have already rejected him as a top political elite.

The United States killed Iranian military commander Gen Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad last month, giving a renewed impetus to Iran’s allies in Iraq to call for the withdrawal of US forces.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by David Goodman and Angus MacSwan)

