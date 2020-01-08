advertisement

Iran says it has fired “dozens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Asad airbase sheltering US troops over the killing of a senior Iranian general.

State television described it Wednesday as Tehran’s retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard then warned the US and its regional allies against retaliation for the missile attack on Iraq. The Guard issued the warning through a statement carried by Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive actions against Iran will be targeted,” Garda said. He also threatened Israel.

U.S. forces could not immediately be reached for comment. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

“The president has been informed and is closely monitoring the situation and is consulting with his national security team,” she said.

Ain Assad Air Force Base is in the western Anbar province of Iraq. It was first used by US forces after the US-led invasion in 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. He later saw US troops stationed in the midst of fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The state government said the name of the operation was “Martyr Soleimani”. He said the division of Guard airspace that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.

A stamped explosion Tuesday at a funeral for an Iranian general killed in a US air strike, and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands fled, according to Iranian news reports.

As crowds mourned Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, more angry calls were made by Iran to avenge his death, drastically raising tensions in the Middle East.

The US continued to strengthen its position in the region and warned of an undetermined threat to transportation from Iran to the region’s waterways, key routes to global energy supplies. US embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe issued security alerts to Americans. The U.S. Air Force launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after President Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 sites in Iran.

Tuesday’s deadly stampede took place in the hometown of Soleiman in Kerman as its casket was born across the city in southeastern Iran, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services.

There was no information about what started the squeeze on the crowded roads, and online videos showed only its aftermath: people lying seemingly lifeless, their faces covered by clothing, emergency crews performing CPR on it lashes and seers crying and shouting before the Lord.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots were injured and some were killed during funeral processions,” Koulivand said, and state TV quoted him as saying that 56 had died and 213 were injured.

Soleiman’s burial was delayed, without new time, due to concerns about the large crowd at the cemetery, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people to the Iranian capital, gathering the main roads and side streets in Tehran. Such a massive crowd can be dangerous. A smaller stampede at the 1989 funeral for Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini killed at least eight people and injured hundreds.

Hossein Salami, Soleimani’s successor as leader of the Revolutionary Guard, addressed a crowd of supporters gathered in a casket in a central square in Kernan. He vowed to take revenge on Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone attack Friday near Baghdad airport.

“We tell our enemies that we will retaliate, but if they take another action, we will distribute the places they like and are passionate about,” Salami said.

“Death to Israel!”, The crowd shouted in response, referring to one of Iran’s longstanding regional enemies.

Salam praised Soleiman’s work, describing it as essential to supporting Palestinian groups, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. As a martyr, Soleiman represented an even greater threat to Iran’s enemies, Salami said.

Soleiman will ultimately rest between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former Guard comrades killed in the Iran war in the 1980s. They died in Operation Dawn 8, in which Soleimani also participated. It was a 1986 amphibious attack that cut off Iraq from the Persian Gulf and led to the end of the war that killed 1 million.

Funeral processions in the big cities for three days have been an unprecedented honor for Soleimani, viewed by the Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Quds Guard expeditionary force.

The US blames him for killing US troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks shortly before he was killed. Soleimani also led forces supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s civil war, and he also served as the best man for Iran’s rights in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Assad in Syria on Tuesday amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Soleiman’s assassination has already prompted Tehran to abandon the remaining borders of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as its successor and others vow to take revenge.

In Iraq, pro-Iranian factions in parliament have pushed to expel US troops from Iraqi soil after Soleimani’s assassination. Germany and Canada announced plans to transfer some of their soldiers to Iraq to neighboring countries.

According to a report Tuesday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran has drawn up 13 groups of plans to avenge Soleimani’s death. The report quotes Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying that even the weakest among them would be a “historic nightmare” for the US He refused to elaborate,

“If US troops do not leave our region voluntarily and fairly, we will do something to get their troops out,” Shamkhani said.

The state-run news agency IRNA later released a statement from the Supreme National Security Council denying that Shamkhani made the comment.

The US Maritime Administration warned ships across the Middle East, citing mounting threats. “Iran’s response to this action, if any, is unknown, but the possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region remains,” she said.

Oil tankers were targeted in the mine attacks last year that the US blamed on Iran. Tehran has denied responsibility, though it seized oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gulf of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s crude oil travels.

The Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said it will work with carriers in the region to minimize any potential threat.

5th Fleet “has and will continue to provide commercial transport advice, as appropriate, with regard to security precautions in light of tensions and threats raised in the region,” 5th Fleet Cmdr spokesman . Joshua Frey told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Iranian General Alireza Tabgsiri, the Guard’s Navy chief, issued his warning.

“Our message to the enemies is to leave the region,” Tabgsiri said, according to ISNA. The Guard routinely has tense meetings with the United States Navy in the Persian Gulf.

Separately, Iran summoned the British ambassador over comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British defense minister on the killing of Soleimani, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Iran’s parliament, meanwhile, has approved an urgent bill declaring US military command at the Pentagon and those acting on its behalf in killing Soleimani as “terrorists”, subject to Iranian sanctions. The move appears to be in response to a Trump decision in April to declare the Revolutionary Guard a “terrorist organization.”

The US Department of Defense used that designation of terror to support the strike that killed Soleimani. The action by the Iranian parliament came under a special procedure to speed it up in law and also saw lawmakers approve funding for the Quds Force with an additional 200m euros, or about $ 224m.

Also Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US had refused to issue him a visa to travel to New York for meetings at the United Nations. As host of U.S. headquarters, the US is supposed to allow foreign officials to attend such meetings.

“That’s because they are afraid that someone will go there and tell the truth to the American people,” Zarif said. “But they are mistaken. The world is not limited to New York. You can also talk to the American people from Tehran and we will do it.”

Asked about Zarif, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters America would implement its obligations under US rules to grant visas. He then referred to the Iranian diplomat as “a propagandist of the first order”.

A US official who was not authorized to speak on the record said the request could not be processed in time for Zarif’s trip, though it was not clear if his request was formally rejected. An official refusal would cause legal technicians to influence future visa applications and could violate the host country agreement the US has with the U.N.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.

Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

