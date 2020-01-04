advertisement

Iran has pledged revenge after a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most important military commander, and the architects of his growing influence in the Middle East.

Soleimani, a 62-year-old general who led the overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards, was considered the second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack approved by US President Donald Trump was a serious escalation in a “shadow war” in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and American allies, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

advertisement

A senior Trump administration official said the general had planned impending attacks on U.S. personnel in the Middle East. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s order was ruthless and heightened the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.

“Soleimani was planning impending and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and fired him,” Trump told reporters at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We took measures to end a war last night. We took no measures to start a war.”

Trump said the United States did not seek regime change in Iran, but Tehran needed to end its so-called aggression in the region, including the use of deputies.

A senior US general warned that the Soleimani conspiracy could still happen despite his death. US officials said Washington is sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Middle East and will join around 750 soldiers deployed to Kuwait this week.

The attack, which also killed a senior Iraqi militia commander and Soleimani adviser, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, divided Iraqi opinion.

Many condemned the attacks and saw Soleimani as a hero for his role in the defeat of the Islamic State’s militant group. Others agreed that last year Soleimani and Muhandis had supported the use of violence against unarmed demonstrators against the government and had created militias to blame demonstrators for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

However, many Iraqis criticized Washington for killing the men on Iraqi soil and possibly plunging Iraq into another war.

A source in the Iraqi army said six people were killed and three wounded north of the city in Baghdad when a convoy of members of an Iranian-backed militia was air-raided. State television reported that it was broadcast by the United States. There was no instant confirmation from Washington.

Hostilities had increased sharply last week when the pro-Iranian militia attacked the US embassy in Baghdad after a fatal US air strike on the Hizbollah Kataib militia founded by Muhandis.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Washington’s Friday attack violated Iraq’s sovereignty and violated an agreement to keep US forces there.

Two Iraqi security forces said the attack followed an intelligence operation in which internal sources recruited by the CIA revealed the time when Soleimani arrived in Baghdad and his convoy was leaving the airport.

Khamenei said that vengeance was waiting for the “criminals” who killed Soleimani and that his death would double resistance to the United States and Israel. He called for three days of national mourning.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attack was an act of “international terrorism” and Iran would take legal action to hold Washington accountable.

US officials said Soleimani was killed in a drone attack. Iran said he died in an attack by US helicopters.

Israel has put its army on alert and US allies in Europe, including Britain, France and Germany, have raised concerns. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum restraint”.

In a letter to Guterres and the United Nations Security Council, Iran stated that the right to self-defense was protected under international law and that Soleimani’s murder was “an obvious example of state terrorism in every respect …”.

Iran’s top Arab opponent, Saudi Arabia, pushed for restraint. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a phone call to US colleague Mike Pompeo that the murder “seriously violated international law” and would have serious consequences for peace and stability in the region, the ministry said.

The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, and dozens of US citizens who worked for foreign oil companies in the southern city of Basra left Iraq. Iraqi officials said the evacuations had no impact on production and export.

Oil prices rose more than $ 3 a barrel as concerns about a disruption in supply to the Middle East.

Originally published as Iran, vengeance swears by the colonel’s death

advertisement