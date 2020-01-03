advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iran threatened to strike on Friday after a US air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds elite forces and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

Soleimani, a general, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack, commissioned by President Donald Trump, marked a dramatic escalation in a “shadow war” in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a Soleimani adviser, was also killed in the attack.

Iran has been locked in a long-running conflict with the United States that escalated sharply last week with an attack on the US embassy in Iraq by pro-Iranian militants following a US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia founded by Muhandis.

A demonstrator holds Qassem Soleimani’s photo during a protest against the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Force Quds, and commander of Iraqi militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

WANA (West Asian News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Responding to the strike, the Iraqi prime minister said Washington had violated an agreement to keep US troops in his country. Israel has put its military on high alert, and US allies in Europe, including Britain, France and Germany, have voiced concerns about escalating tensions.

The Pentagon said that “the US military has taken a decisive defense action to protect American personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani.” Trump ordered the strike to derail future plans for the Iranian attack, she said.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Soleimani was killed in a drone attack. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said he was killed in an attack on US helicopters.

The US Embassy in Baghdad called on all US citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

Concern over cuts in oil supplies in the Middle East, including crude shipping through the Gulf, pushed up prices to nearly $ 3 a barrel. US employees of foreign oil companies in Basra were preparing to leave the country, but the Iraqi oil ministry said production and exports had no impact.

Khamenei said a fierce retaliation awaited the “criminals” who killed Soleiman. His death, though bitter, would double the motive of resistance against the United States and Israel, he said.

In a statement made by state television he called for three days of national mourning.

Khamenei soon appointed Soleiman’s deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, to replace him as head of the Quds Force. The force’s agenda “will be unchanged from the time of its predecessor,” Khamenei said in a statement.

The war is coming, the only questions are the important questions: where, in what form and when?

The coming messages or #Tehran is already ominous – “shocks”, “earthquakes”, etc.

Killing #Soleimani is an extremely brave move by #Trump – but is he prepared for the aftermath? pic.twitter.com/WnvUOuUOF6

– Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) January 3, 2020

‘HERO DOESN’T KNOW’

As leader of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani, 62, played a leading role in the fighting in Syria and Iraq.

For two decades, he was at the forefront of projecting the Islamic Republic’s military influence throughout the Middle East, gaining the status of celebrities at home and abroad.

Iranian state television presenters wore black and aired footage of Soleimani looking through binoculars across a desert and greeting a soldier, and of Muhandis talking to followers.

President Hassan Rouhani said the assassination would make Iran more decisive in resisting the United States, while the Revolutionary Guards said anti-US. forces would exact revenge on the entire Muslim world.

Hundreds of Iranians marched toward the Khamenei compound in central Tehran to convey their condolences.

“I am not a pro-regime person, but I liked Soleimani. He was brave and loved Iran, I am very sorry for our loss,” said homeowner Mina Khosrozadeh in Tehran.

In his hometown of Soleiman, Kerman, people dressed in black gathered in front of his father’s house, weeping as they heard a recitation of verses from the Koran.

Protesters carry an image of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian commander, during a demonstration following the US air strike in Iraq that killed him, in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Ali Mohammadi / Bloomberg

“Heroes never die. It can’t be true. Qassem Soleimani will always be alive, ”said Mohammad Reza Seraj, a high school teacher.

Trump, who is facing impeachment charges, made no immediate comment but posted a photo of the U.S. flag on Twitter.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat and a strong critic of the Republican president, said the attack was carried out without consulting Congress and without authorization to use military force against Iran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned the killings as a violation of the terms of the US military presence in Iraq and an act of aggression that undermined Iraq’s sovereignty and would lead to war.

Iraq’s major Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called the killings a violation of sovereignty and international agreements. He called on all interested parties to exercise restraint.

Israel has long regarded Soleiman as a major threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Greece, and Radio Israeli Army said the army was on alert.

Killed Quds Force commander forces, along with Lebanese Hezbollah paramilitary proxies in the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Force of Iranian-backed militias – rocket-armed militia-reinforced militias – have enough means to deploy responded.

In September, US officials blamed Iran for a rocket attack and drone strikes on Saudi oil giant Sao’s oil installations.

Iran, for its part, has absorbed a number of air strikes and missile strikes, carried out mainly by Israel against its fighters and proxies in Syria and Iraq.

LEGAL FIGURE

Analysts say Iran is likely to respond strongly to the targeting of Soleimani, who had survived several assassination attempts on him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades.

Quds Force, tasked with conducting operations beyond Iran’s borders, backed support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as he looked closer to defeat in the civil war that began in 2011 and also helped militants defeat the Islamic State in Iraq.

Soleiman became head of the force in 1998, after which he quietly strengthened Iran’s ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Syrian government and Shiite militia groups in Iraq.

Muhandis oversaw the Iraqi PMF, an alliance of paramilitary groups that consisted mainly of Iranian-backed Shiite militias that had been formally integrated into the Iraqi armed forces.

His militia, Kataib Hezbollah, which received training on the battlefield from Hezbollah in Lebanon, has long targeted U.S. forces and was one of the earliest groups to send fighters to Syria to support Assad.

