Iran has threatened to take revenge after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed a senior Iranian military official, General Qassem Suleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed late Thursday that President Donald Trump had ordered the strike against the Quds elite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The 62-year-old general was considered the second most powerful figure in Iran after the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commanding a Iranian-backed militant group in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attacks on a vehicle convoy near the main Iraqi airport.

In response to the attack, the Iraqi Prime Minister said Washington had violated an agreement to keep US troops in his country. Israel has placed its army on alert, and US allies in Europe, including Britain, France and Germany, have expressed concern over tensions.

Iran described the attack as an “act of international terrorism” and accused the US of “rogue adventurism”. “Act of international terrorism by the United States against and the murder of General Suleimani – the most effective force against Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah.” Al Qaida et al. – is extremely dangerous and a stupid escalation ”, tweeted the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. “The United States is responsible for all the consequences of their rogue adventurism.”

The top Iranian leader vowed, “Severe retaliation awaits murderers who have the blood of Suleimani and other martyrs from the incident last night on their wicked hands.”

A handout photo provided by the Iranian Supreme Leader’s office shows the lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qassim Suleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) praying during a religious ceremony in Tehran. Photo: Handout / EPA of the Iranian Supreme Leader

“General Soleimani has actively developed plans to attack American diplomats and US military personnel in Iraq and throughout the region,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement calling the attack “a defense measure to protect US personnel in the United States.” Abroad “.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian plans to attack. The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests around the world. “

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

In a tweet on Friday, Trump wrote: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.”

The attack is the culmination of days of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran after an attack on a U.S. site in Iraq on December 27 that killed an American contractor. The US accused an Iranian-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, of attacking and then began strikes in places where more than two dozen people were killed.

After these strikes, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad was stormed by demonstrators who are believed to be linked to the group supported by Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then announced the deployment of hundreds of additional US troops in the region.

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately”.

“Due to the increasing tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the travel advice for January 2020 and to leave Iraq immediately. As long as this is possible, US citizens should fly with an airline to other countries by land, a statement said.

Powerful figure

Gen Suleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and was central to Tehran’s activities in the Middle East, where he supported various militia groups.

Thursday’s strikes have taken place in the wake of growing hostilities between Washington and Tehran since the election of Trump. The US president withdrew from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, in which Iran restricted its nuclear activities in exchange for listing economic sanctions. Instead, the US has increased economic pressure on Iran and sanctioned key institutions and individuals in the country.

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned US drone on the Strait of Hormuz. The United States was “tense and loaded” to attack Iran, Trump said, but he finally canceled the operation.

It is generally believed that Iran is behind attacks on major oil deposits in Saudi Arabia in September, while targeting ships in the Persian Gulf last year.

Mr. Trump did not comment on Thursday’s developments, but tweeted a picture of an American flag when news of the attack surfaced. Earlier this week, Mr Trump tweeted after the attack on the US embassy: “You will pay a very high price! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year!”

Even hours before the Thursday strike, Mr. Esper warned that the “game” in Iran had changed and noted that America could take preventive measures in the region if necessary to protect American life.

Strategy questioned

Several Republicans praised Mr. Trump’s actions. Senator Marco Rubio said the president had exercised “tremendous restraint”, pointing out that Iran had decided to respond to the economic pressure by supporting and leading attacks to kill Americans.

However, the Democrats questioned the president’s strategy and decision to launch the strike without consulting Congress.

Former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden said Mr. Trump “just threw a dynamite stick into a tinderbox” and described the attack as “a huge escalation in an already dangerous region.”

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy expressed a similar sentiment.

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. It’s not a question, ”he tweeted. “The question is this: have reports reported that America, without Congress, has murdered the second most powerful person in Iran and knowingly triggered a potential massive regional war?”

A picture released by the Iraqi Armed Forces’ media office shows a destroyed vehicle caught on fire after a U.S. strike on Baghdad’s international airport road, in which Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others. Photo: Iraqi Military / AFP / Getty

Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that although he would not “mourn” the death of Soleimani, he was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the strike. In particular, he noted that Iran could demand retaliation from its deputies in the region. “Today’s action means a massive escalation of our conflict with Iran with unpredictable consequences.”

