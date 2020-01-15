advertisement

News analysis

Protests in various parts of Iran after the regime admitted accidentally shooting down Ukraine’s 752 flight, killing all 176 people abroad, have been fiercely fought by the authorities.

advertisement

According to Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist living in the United States who is in contact with the families of the victims in Iran, the Iranian authorities are also putting pressure on the families of the victims’ families not to speak to the journalists about the tragedy.

By contrast, in Canada, where most of the passengers departed from Tehran on the flight – 57 were Canadian citizens and many others were residents of the country – elected officials are pushing for Iran’s accountability. Since then, several large memorials have been held in honor of the victims, attended by mayors and representatives of the provinces and the federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with family members of the victims and attended memorial services in various parts of Canada to honor the victims. Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, whose city had 13 victims, read a poem by Persian poet Rumi and expressed his condolences in Persian at a memorial service at the University of Alberta, where many of the victims worked or studied. A video of a tearful U by David Turpin who spoke the day after the tragedy became widespread in Iranian social media app chat groups.

(LR) The Mayor of Edmonton, Don Iveson, the Prime Minister of Alberta, Jason Kenney, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the President of the University of Alberta, David Turpin, hear speeches for the victims of the aircraft disaster during a memorial in Edmonton on January 12, 2020 in Ukraine in Iran this past week. (The Canadian Press / Todd Korol)

“On behalf of the Iranian-Canadian population, thank you Canada, thank you for being a gracious parent for us children,” said a social media post that many shared from the Iranian diaspora in Canada this weekend.

Iranian late night show host Sina Valiollah from London wrote: “I am grateful that some dual citizens were on the flight so that at least their second country was searching for the truth. If all of the passengers were Iranians, Iranian state television would have written an idiotic report with false witnesses to speak nonsense and the problem would have been resolved! “

A layer

The crash of the passenger plane on January 8 – just a few days after the United States killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq and under strong pressure from the Iranian state media to fuel the nationalist sentiment over his death – was a major problem for the mistake Iranian regimes (some remain skeptical that the attack was accidental.) The tragedy followed on the heels of another embarrassing event a few days earlier, when more than 50 people were killed in a rush at Soleimani’s state funeral in his hometown of Kerman.

Demonstrations took place in various cities after the authorities admitted that the military shot down the plane and protesters chanted slogans against the regime and its leadership.

An Iranian confronts the riot police during a demonstration outside Amir Kabir University in Tehran on January 11, 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)

Videos show protesters in the capital of Tehran singing “Commander in Chief (Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) resign, resign”.

Experienced Iranian journalist Amir Taheri, who lives in Paris, cited reports of protests in different parts of the country, saying, “This is the first time that a regime change (sic) is required, especially by young Iranians.”

Kaveh Shahrooz, a senior executive at the Macdonald Laurier Institute in Ottawa, wrote on Twitter: “Maybe I only see what I want to see, but this time it feels kind of different. Ordinary people are angrier. The regime seems to be more afraid. Your defenders in the west run for cover. Something seems to have shifted. “

“No reform”

In a video that was shot on January 14, students from the University of Tehran are sung: “Neither referendum nor reform.” Instead, they call for “strike, revolution”.

“Reform” refers to the prevailing mindset in previous years in which many of those who were not happy to live under the regime united behind the moderate faction in the establishment on the grounds that regime change was unachievable and that The most practical way to take action is to work towards reforms and gradually seek freedom within the regime. In recent years, however, given that both the moderate and hardliner groups are ultimately loyal to the regime, there has been an increasing demand for a complete regime change.

Iranian protesters hold flowers as tear gas in the hands of the riot police during a demonstration outside Amir Kabir University in Tehran on January 11, 2020. (STR / AFP via Getty Images)

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said he did not place too much emphasis on negotiations with the Iranian regime.

“The national security adviser today suggested that sanctions and protests have” stalled “Iran and will force them to negotiate. I don’t really care whether they negotiate. It will be up to them, but no nuclear weapons, and” don’t kill your demonstrators “, he wrote.

Richard Goldberg, a former Trump advisor to Iran, said in a tweet in Persian that the Iranian opposition has always complained that negotiations with the regime while people are protesting on the streets give the regime legitimacy and weaken the protesters.

“This president’s tweet is an important statement that should give Iranians more courage when they take to the streets,” he said.

Trump, for his part, also sent tweets in Persian to assist the demonstrators and warned the regime not to kill the demonstrators.

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من اا ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولمن همچاماماضازم شجاعت شما الهام بخش است.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The Iranian authorities killed 1,500 people during last November’s protests, which were sparked by price increases for night fuels, Reuters reported, citing insider sources. Due to an internet blockade during the protests, few details about confrontations with the demonstrators are available.

Iranian-born Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior advisor to the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, found that one of Trump’s Persian tweets received a high number of “likes” and said, “It is already the most popular Persian tweet in the history of Twitter. Strong Iranian support for Trump’s Iran policy. “Trump’s tweet, which had almost 370,000 likes at the time of this writing, has significantly more likes than most of his recent tweets. Non-Iranian users also contributed to this number.

Some Iranian diaspora commentators who are not Trump fans have also praised his stance on Iran.

In a statement for the Toronto Star, Shahrooz mentions the reasons why he doesn’t support Trump’s policies, such as his travel ban.

“While Barack Obama’s team tried to differentiate between” moderates “and” hardliners “in the Iranian regime, Trump recognized that these differences are irrelevant,” Shahrooz wrote. “Instead, Trump has rightly targeted the entire Iranian regime.”

He adds that Trump has found that the regime “responds to whips rather than carrots” and exposes them as “paper tigers” after not returning heavily in return for the murder of Soleimani. He contrasts this with Obama’s approach that “rewarded Iran with a surge of money and sanctions” but did not persuade Iran to change its hostile behavior in the region.

“Despite all of its shortcomings, Trump is helping Iranian citizens fight their repressive government,” Shahrooz wrote. “In 2009, millions took to the streets in protest and sang,” Obama, you are either with (the regime) or with us. “Obama remained silent and effectively signaled that he was with the regime.”

advertisement