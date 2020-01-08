advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – Iran fired rockets early Wednesday at Iraq’s al-Assad air base, waiting for US forces, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander killed in a US aircraft attack. has sparked fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Iranian news agency Mehr said Iran’s Islamic Corps had targeted the base. Tehran has pledged revenge for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of the damage or casualties was at the base.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been notified of reports of an attack on US facilities in Iraq and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been informed and is closely monitoring the situation and is consulting with his national security team,” Grisham said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should anticipate Iran’s retaliation for the killing in Iraq of Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds force.

“I think we should expect them to retaliate in some way, shape or form,” Esper told a Pentagon news conference, adding that such retaliation could be through groups of Iranian-backed representatives outside Iran. or “by their hand.”

“We are prepared for any situation. And then we will respond properly to whatever they do.”

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols in the United Nations, Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Robin Emmott in Brussels; Writing by Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Peter Cooney )

