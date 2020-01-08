advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – Iran launches rocket attack on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a US aircraft raid has sparked fears a broader war in the Middle East.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases that hosted US-led coalition personnel, the US military said on Tuesday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed that they fired rockets in retaliation for last week’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani, according to state TV.

“We are working on initial estimates of battle damage,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the target bases were al-Assad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

US President Donald Trump has been made aware of the reports of the attack and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been informed and is closely monitoring the situation and is consulting with his national security team,” Grisham said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should anticipate Iran’s retaliation for the killing in Iraq of Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds force.

“I think we should expect them to retaliate in some way, shape or form,” Esper told a Pentagon news conference, adding that such retaliation could be through groups of Iranian-backed representatives outside Iran. or “by their hand.”

“We are prepared for any situation. And then we will respond properly to whatever they do.”

Asia’s stock markets have fallen sharply from news of the rocket attack, while investor safe havens including Japanese yen and gold shootings.

Soleiman, a leading figure in orchestrating Iran’s long-running campaign to expel US forces from Iraq, was also responsible for building Tehran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East.

He was a national hero to many Iranians, whether supporters of clerical leadership or not, but viewed as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to the arch-influence of Iran crossing the Levant and the Gulf region.

“We’ll get revenge”

A senior Iranian official said on Tuesday that Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge Soleimani’s death. Other senior figures have said that the Islamic Republic would match the murder rate when responding, but would choose the time and place.

“We will take revenge, a hard and final revenge,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, told reporters on settlements in Kerman, the birthplace of Soleimani in southeastern Iran.

Soleimani’s burial continued hours after a stampede killed at least 56 people and injured more than 210, according to an emergency official quoted by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Soleimani’s body had been sent to Shiite Muslim holy cities in Iraq and Iran, as well as the Iranian capital, Tehran, before arriving for burial in the “martyrs section” of the city cemetery, “according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

In each country, large numbers of people were filling in fees, chanting “Death to America” ​​and crying with excitement. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he addressed prayers in Tehran.

Propelled by strong public backlash over Soleiman’s assassination on Iraqi soil, lawmakers in Iraq voted Sunday to demand the removal of all foreign forces from the country.

More than 5,000 US troops remain in the country along with other foreign forces as part of a coalition that has trained and supported Iraqi security forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.

US officials have said Soleimani was killed because of solid intelligence showing forces under his planned attack on US targets in the region, though they have provided no evidence.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, the Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for Americans,” he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols in the United Nations, Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Robin Emmott in Brussels; Writing by Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Peter Cooney )

