A man who has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the CIA and attempting to disclose information about Tehran’s nuclear program will be executed shortly on Tuesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Amir Rahimpour, a CIA spy who received high wages and tried to provide some of Iran’s nuclear information to American service, had recently been sentenced to death. The Supreme Court upheld his verdict and he will soon see the consequences of his actions, “said Justice Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, referring to the person facing the death penalty.

In another case, two people who worked for a charity were sentenced to 10 years in espionage and 5 years in prison for similar charges against national security.

At a press conference broadcast live on the judiciary’s website, Esmaili said that the names of the people who work for a charity were not yet published because the verdict is not yet final.

Esmaili did not provide additional information about the nationality of the sentenced person working for a charity. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and the judiciary persecutes dual nationals as Iranian citizens.

Iran claimed to have disbanded a CIA spy ring in mid-2019 and sentenced some of the 17 people who were said to be part of the spy ring to death. None of the planned executions have been confirmed.

The CIA did not immediately respond to Esmaili’s comments. President Donald Trump tweeted after the announcement last summer: “The report on the capture of CIA spies by Iran is completely wrong. No truth. “

Iran has already sentenced alleged American and Israeli spies to death. The last alleged spy to be executed was Shahram Amiri.

Amiri disappeared during a pilgrimage to Mecca and appeared in the United States in 2010. Amiri claimed that he was kidnapped and pressured to disclose information. American officials said Amiri had overflowed. He provided “useful information,” officials said.

Amiri later returned to Iran and was initially greeted before being sentenced to prison for treason. He was executed in 2016.

“Through its connection with the United States, Amiri gave the enemy important information about the country,” said a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary at the time.

Rahimpour was sentenced about a month after the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. There was a strike against Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq.

Soleimani was responsible for the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite unit designated by the United States as a terrorist group. American officials said Soleimani was responsible for killing or injuring thousands of Americans.

The murder sparked outrage and vows of revenge in Iran. Iran later fired missiles at two Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed. American officials initially said that the missiles had not injured any troops, but later that dozens of head injuries occurred.

President Donald Trump announced after the strikes that he would order new sanctions against Iran, but would not return the favor with further military measures.

Trump warned Iran that the United States would respond quickly if the Islamic regime took further action. Rockets hit the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in late January, but the U.S. has not yet responded militarily.

Reuters and Ivan Pentchoukov contributed to this report.

