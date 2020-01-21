advertisement

DUBAI – Iran said it had requested US and French authorities for equipment to unload information from black boxes on a Ukrainian aircraft, citing outrageous sites that want registrants to be analyzed abroad.

Canada, 57 of whose citizens were among the 176 killed in the crash, has said France should treat flight registration data and voice recorders as one of the few countries with disabilities. Kiev wants registrants sent to Ukraine.

The US-built Boeing 737 flown by Ukraine International Airlines crashed on January 8th.

Tehran, already embroiled in a lengthy stalemate with the United States over its nuclear program that briefly exploded in this month’s military strikes, has given mixed signals on whether to hand over the recorder.

An Iranian aviation official had said on Saturday that the black boxes would be sent to Ukraine, only to support the comments reported a day later, saying they would be analyzed at home.

A further delay in sending them abroad is likely to increase international pressure on Iran, whose military has said it shot down the plane incorrectly while on high alert in tense hours after Iran fired rockets at Sh. BA in Iraq.

Iran, which took several days to acknowledge its role in the plane crash and faced street protests at home, as a result, launched its missiles at US targets in response to a drone strike. Americans who killed a senior Iranian commander on January 3.

“If the right supplies and equipment are provided, information can be retrieved and reconstructed within a short period of time,” the Civil Aviation Organization Iran said in its second preliminary report on the disaster released late Monday.

Its initial report was released just 24 hours after the incident, before the Iranian military accepted its role.

A list of equipment needed by Iran has been sent to the French Accident Agency BEA and the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Iranian aviation body said.

“So far, these countries have not given a positive response to the delivery of equipment to (Iran),” he said. He said two TOR-M1 surface-to-air missiles had been launched just minutes after the Ukrainian aircraft took off from Tehran.

PR PRESA MAXIMUM ‘

The Iranian aviation authority said in its report that it lacked the equipment needed to download information from the 737-year-old Boeing recorder model.

Iran has for years faced US sanctions that limited its ability to buy modern airplanes and purchase products with US technology. Many passenger planes used in Iran are old.

Under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran received sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear work. But Washington imposed US sanctions following the withdrawal from the pact in 2018, a move that has led to the continued escalation of tension in recent months between the United States and Iran.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign designed to shut down Iran’s oil exports, Tehran has downgraded its commitments to the nuclear deal.

Following Iran’s latest move this month to remove the bounds on uranium enrichment, a process that could make nuclear box material even though Tehran denies any such aim, Britain, France and Germany triggered the nuclear pact’s dispute mechanism.

The launch of the mechanism initiates a diplomatic process that could lead to the redrawing of US sanctions on Iran.

European capitals say they want to save the deal but have also suggested it may be time for a broader pact, in line with Trump’s call for a deal that would go beyond Iran’s nuclear work and include its program and activities. for missiles in the region.

Iran says it will not negotiate with sanctions in the country.

The Iranian general killed in the US drone strike, Qassem Soleimani, was responsible for building a network of militias that created an arch of Iranian influence throughout the Middle East.

Since the plane crash, Iran’s chief justice Ebrahim Raisi has said compensation should be paid to the families of the victims, many of whom were Iranians or dual nationals.

Canada, Ukraine, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden, all of whom have lost citizens, have demanded that Iran make payments. The Transportation Safety Board in Canada said two of its investigators had spent six days in Iran and visited the wreckage. Iranian investigators were “cooperative and helpful,” she said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Babak Dehghanpisheh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans and Peter Graff)

