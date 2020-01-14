advertisement

Iran has reportedly arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of shooting down a Ukrainian airliner when the anti-government demonstrations triggered by the disaster began on a fourth day.

Ukraine International Airlines’ flight 752 on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, has created one of the greatest public challenges for Iranian rulers since they came to power in 1979 during the Islamic Revolution.

After days of guilt, Iran admitted on Saturday that it shot down the plane on high alert hours after it shot at US targets in Iraq to take revenge for the murder of Iran’s most powerful military commander.

Protesters, led by students, have been holding demonstrations against the establishment since Saturday, some of which have been violent by police.

The video from Iran shows the wounded, pools of blood on the streets and the sound of gunfire.

President Hassan Rouhani promised a thorough investigation into the “unforgivable mistake” of shooting down the plane and made a television speech Tuesday.

Iranian judiciary Gholamhossein Esmaili said some of the suspects who had been involved in the air disaster had already been arrested. He did not identify the suspects and did not say how many were detained.

Most of the passengers on board were Iranians or dual nationals. Canada, Ukraine, the UK and other nations that had civilians on the plane scheduled a meeting in London on Thursday to consider legal action against Tehran.

The catastrophe and subsequent unrest have occurred amid one of the greatest escalations between Tehran and Washington since the revolution four decades ago that made them enemies.

Military operations started with missiles that were fired at a US base and killed an American contractor in December. They peaked when Washington killed the architect of the Iranian regional proxy militia network, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3

In the past few days, demonstrators have sung: “Clerics are lost!” and other slogans against the Iranian system of theocratic rule.

The riot police hit some demonstrators with batons, as social media posts show. Gunshots have also been heard, although the police have refused to fire protesters.

“Iranian armed forces admitting their mistakes are a good first step,” said Rouhani in Tuesday’s speech. He said those responsible would be punished and that the government would be accountable to Iranians and the nations that had lost citizens.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said “grieving nations”, five of the countries whose citizens were killed when a commercial plane was shot down, would meet on Thursday.

“We will meet in person in London to discuss how we will continue to do so, including legal issues,” said Vadym Prystaiko on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose nation had at least 57 refugees, told Global News TV that the victims would still live with their families if there were no tensions in the region.

According to a transcript, Trudeau said Canada had received no investigation before the US killed Soleimani.

“The US makes its decisions. We try to work on big issues as an international community, but sometimes countries take action without informing their allies,” he said.

