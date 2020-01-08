advertisement

A Boeing Aircraft Co. The 737-800s bound for Ukraine that crashed after landing in Iran, killing everyone on board, most likely crashed by a motor fire, according to Tehran authorities.

Ukrainian International Airlines said 167 passengers and nine crew were on the plane, an older version of the 737 that preaches Max’s Boeing-based model, which crashed at 6:18 pm Wednesday in Sabashahr, near the Iranian capital.

The Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization in Iran said early estimates indicate the cause was a technical issue; the transport ministry suggested the blame was for the engine fire.

Comments came as speculation soured that the aircraft may have been shot down by a missile struck after Iranian attacks on US bases in Iraq, or in a terrorist attack.

The images snap from a video of Nazar published by Iranian semi-official ISNA on January 8, 2020, allegedly that a Ukrainian plane was on fire and crashed shortly after landing in Tehran.

Another exit from the state quoted an official from the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization as saying the pilots did not declare an emergency, while an amateur video said of the hit plane showed a bright image descending steeply before hitting the ground.

Other authorities have not followed Iran to indicate a fire or technical issues. The Ukrainian embassy in Tehran revised an earlier statement in which it had ruled out terrorism, instead of commenting on possible causes.

Television footage showed recovery efforts in the crash scene, with debris from the plane spread across a charred field.

Ukraine’s foreign minister says 63 Canadians were among those killed in a plane crash just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Vadym Prystaiko says there were also 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians aboard a passenger aircraft carrying 176 passengers and crew.

Ukrainian International Airlines officials say most of the passengers were passing through Kyiv to other destinations.

Ukraine’s International Vice President Ihor Sosnovskyi said in Kyiv that the aircraft, delivered to the new airline in 2016, was in good condition and his last visit to the store on January 6th. He said the crew was also very experienced and that there were no indications of human error, while refusing to comment on the possible reasons for the crash, the first company since its creation in 1992.

The tragedy comes at a tense time for both Iran and Boeing.

The Islamic Republic has fired more than a dozen missiles at US airplanes in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani. Just before the crash, US aviation regulators issued new restrictions banning civilian flights over Iraq and Iran. The Iranian civil aviation organization also suggested it may not seek US help in deciphering flight registrars taken from the scene, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The Boeing Crisis

Boeing is still gripped by its worst crisis ever, as two deadly crashes led to the founding of the best-selling 737 Max on Mars. The company said in a statement that its thoughts are with the crew, passengers and their families after the tragedy, without commenting on the cause. Planner stock was 2.1% lower in pre-market trading.

Earlier, the US stock index futures plummeted and the yen rose, though those movements faded after reports that the crash was due to a technical issue.

According to established protocols, Iran would conduct any investigation because the collision occurred on its soil. Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said his government has informed Iran that its experts should attend.

Few nations have the expertise and technical facilities to conduct a comprehensive accident investigation, however, so the US, France, Britain or other countries have provided assistance in the past. Plane crash test recorders will need to be downloaded to a specialized laboratory. France’s BEA has not been contacted for assistance, but has assisted Iran in the past, said a spokesman, Sebastien Barthe.

International rules for air crash probes mean the countries that made the aircraft and its engines usually participate, providing technical expertise. But the current turmoil between Iran and the US could complicate the involvement of the National Transportation Security Board and Boeing.

The radar flight24 website showed that the 737-800 departed from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport for Ukraine’s Boryspil International Airport early Wednesday morning local time.

Safran SA confirmed that the two-engine airplane was powered by the turbine from its CFM venture with General Electric Co., but declined to comment further.

The aircraft took off and climbed about 7,900 feet and was traveling at about 300 miles per hour when it stopped transmitting its position and disappeared, according to data provided by FlightRadar24. Other aircraft operating outside Tehran were normally tracked, FlightRadar24 spokesman Ian Petchenik said.

