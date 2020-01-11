advertisement

DUBAI – Iran said on Saturday that its military had mistakenly killed a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were mistakenly fired while on alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. .

Iran had denied for days after Wednesday’s crash that it shot down the plane, though a senior Revolutionary Guard commander said Saturday that he had notified authorities of the unintentional missile attack the same day it happened.

Senior Leader Ali Khamenei, who had remained silent on the crash by Saturday, said the information should be made public as senior officials and the military issued apologies.

But state television suggested revealing the truth about what happened could be used by “enemies of Iran,” usually a reference to the United States and Israel.

The clash increased international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and repeated attacks. A US drone strike had killed a senior Iranian military commander in Iraq on January 3, prompting Tehran to set fire to US targets on Wednesday.

Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, and the United States had both said they believed an Iranian missile shot down the plane, though they said it was probably a mistake.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on Twitter, promising that those behind the incident would be prosecuted. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families in mourning.”

Experts said increasing international control would have made it impossible to hide the signs of a missile attack in any investigation, and Iran may have felt a U-turn was better than fighting growing criticism abroad and increasing grief. and anger at home, as many of the victims were Iranians of dual nationality.

In Twitter messages, angry Iranians questioned why the plane was allowed to ride so high in Iran. The plane crashed when Tehran was on alert for US response in the hours after Iran launched missiles on US troops at Iraqi bases.

“RESEARCH OF THOROUGH”

The Revolutionary Guards of Iran, in a rare admission of error, apologized to the nation and accepted full responsibility.

Senior Guard Commander Amirali Hajizadeh said he had informed Iranian authorities Wednesday of the unintentional strike, a comment that raised questions about why officials had publicly denied it for so long.

Speaking on state television, he said he wished “I could die” when he heard the news of the incident.

Responding to Iran’s announcement on Saturday, Ukraine demanded an official apology and compensation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for “a full and complete investigation” with full Iranian cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that “human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster”, citing an initial investigation by the armed forces of the crash of the Boeing 737-800.

A military statement said the plane flew close to a sensitive site of the Revolutionary Guard a time of high alert, though Ukraine said the plane was in a normal flight corridor.

Ukrainian International Airlines said Iran should have closed the airport. Its vice president said the carrier received no indication it was facing a threat and had been cleared for takeoff.

Aviation experts said it is up to a country to close its airspace when there is danger.

Kiev and Paris agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decipher the black boxes, said the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The French air accident agency analyzed data from a Boeing crash in Ethiopia last year.

Iran has said it will download information from the voice and flight data recorders themselves, but if it asks for help.

Analysts said a probe would likely have revealed signs of a rocket launch.

“There is nothing you can do to cover up or hide it,” said Anthony Brickhouse, an air safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a former National Transportation Security Board investigator. “The evidence is the evidence.”

Iranian Complaints

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday’s announcement by Iran.

Mobile phone footage posted and circulated by ordinary Iranians on Twitter after the crash showed that the plane went down in flames and exploded as it hit the ground.

Sad Iranians complained on social media that the Iranian authorities had spent more time criticizing than sympathizing with the families of the victims.

“Why in those conditions did any civilian airliner fly outside of Tehran airport?” Twitter user Shiva Balaghi wrote.

A US official said records show the plane was airborne for two minutes after departing from Tehran when heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were discovered. There was an explosion in the vicinity and heat data showed the plane on fire as it fell. US military satellites detect infrared heat emissions.

The disaster echoed a 1988 incident when a US warship crashed an Iranian plane, killing 290 people. Washington said it was an accident. Tehran said it was deliberate.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, Parisa Hafezi and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, Steve Holland in Washington, Allison Lampert in Montreal, Natalia Zinets in Kiev Writing by Edmund Blair Editing by Frances Kerry)

