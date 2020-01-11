advertisement

DUBAI – Iran said on Saturday that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were mistakenly fired while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile attacks on US targets. in Iraq.

Iran had previously strongly denied the plane crash. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who had remained silent on the crash by Saturday, said the information should be made public.

Wednesday’s clash raised international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and repeated attacks. A US drone strike had killed a senior Iranian military commander in Iraq on January 3, prompting Tehran to set fire to US targets on Wednesday.

advertisement

Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, and the United States had both said they believed an Iranian missile shot down the plane, though they said it was probably a mistake.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on Twitter, promising that those behind the incident would be prosecuted. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families in mourning.”

Experts said increasing international control would have made it impossible to hide the signs of a missile attack in any investigation, and Iran may have felt a U-turn was better than fighting growing criticism abroad and increasing grief. and anger at home, as many of the victims were Iranians of dual nationality.

In Twitter messages, angry Iranians questioned why the plane was allowed to ride so high in Iran. The plane crashed when Tehran was on alert for US response in the hours after Iran launched missiles on US troops at Iraqi bases.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard apologized to the nation and accepted full responsibility. Senior Guard Commander Amirali Hajizadeh said he wished “I could die” when he heard the news of the incident, state media reports.

Responding to Iran’s announcement on Saturday, Ukraine demanded an official apology and compensation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would work “to ensure a full and complete investigation” and wished Iran’s full co-operation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that “human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster”, citing an initial investigation by the armed forces of the crash of the Boeing 737-800.

The signs shown

A military statement said the plane was flying near a sensitive military location of the elite Revolutionary Guard. At that time, airplanes were spotted on radar near strategic locations leading to “further readiness” in air defense.

Ukraine has said the plane was in a normal flight lane.

Experts said a probe would probably have revealed telltale signs of the remains of a missile attack pipe.

“There is nothing you can do to cover up or hide it,” said Anthony Brickhouse, an air safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a former National Transportation Security Board investigator. “The evidence is the evidence.”

Former US Federal Aviation Administration crash investigator Mike Daniel told Reuters that mounting evidence made it inevitable for Iran to “plead guilty”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mobile phone footage posted and circulated by ordinary Iranians on Twitter after the crash had shown the plane descending into flames and exploding as it hit the ground.

Aviation experts said Iran and the airline would have to explain why the plane was allowed to take off, as it was for one country to close its airspace when there was a security risk, while many other airlines were already avoiding Iranian airspace. .

PUBLIC FEBRUARY

Iran’s initial denials this week had described allegations that a missile was to be blamed as “psychological warfare”.

Sad Iranians complained on social media that the Iranian authorities had spent more time criticizing than sympathizing with the families of the victims.

“Why in those conditions did any civilian airliner fly outside of Tehran airport?” Twitter user Shiva Balaghi wrote.

A US official had said that the data showed that the aircraft flew for two minutes after departing from Tehran when signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were discovered. There was an explosion in the vicinity and heat data showed the plane on fire as it fell. US military satellites detect infrared heat emissions.

US President Donald Trump said this week that “anyone could have made a mistake.”

Iran had said on Thursday it would download the information from voice and flight data recorders, known as black boxes, to determine what had happened, though it had said the process could take one to two months.

Tehran had said it could seek help from Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine in the investigation.

The disaster echoed an incident in 1988, when the US warship USS Vincennes crashed an Iranian plane, killing 290 people. Washington said it was a tragic accident. Tehran said it was deliberate.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, Parisa Hafezi and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, Steve Holland in Washington and Allison Lampert Writing by Edmund Blair Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Frances Kerry)

advertisement