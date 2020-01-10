advertisement

Tehran, Iran – Iran announced that its army had “involuntarily” shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed earlier this week, killing 176 people on board, after government repeatedly denied Western accusations that he was responsible.

The plane was shot down hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad. No one was injured in the attack on the bases.

A military press release from state media said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after turning to a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guards. The military was at its “highest level of readiness,” she said, amid heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a condition, due to human error and unintentionally, the theft was affected,” said the press release. He apologized for the disaster and said he would modernize his systems to avoid such “mistakes” in the future.

He also said that those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

Iran’s recognition of responsibility for the accident has likely ignited public sentiment against the authorities after the Iranians gathered around their leaders following the murder of Soleimani. The general was considered a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had attended funeral processions across the country.

But the vast majority of the plane’s victims were Iranians or Canadians of Iranian descent, and the accident occurred just weeks after authorities canceled nationwide protests triggered by rising prices for gasoline.

“A sad day,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster. Our deepest regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, the families of all the victims and other affected countries. “

The airliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, fell on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran denied for several days that a missile had caused the accident. But then the United States and Canada, citing information, said they believed Iran had shot down the plane with a surface-to-air missile, a conclusion supported by videos of the incident.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, officials said. The Canadian government previously reduced the number of deaths in the country by 63.

“It is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility, and it gives people a step towards closure with this admission,” said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Iranian-Canadian in western Canada. who lost a number of friends in the accident.

“I think the investigation would have revealed it, whether they admitted it or not. This will give them the opportunity to save face. “

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell and Joseph Krauss in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Rob Gillies in Toronto, contributed to this report.

