advertisement

Iran is preparing to launch two newly built satellites that have passed the pre-launch tests, the Iranian Telecommunications Minister said on January 19.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Sunday that the launch of the 200-pound Zafar satellites was an “important research step”. He added that they would soon be transported to the Iranian space center. However, he did not announce a planned start date.

advertisement

صبح برفی شما بخیر!

با تلاش دانشمندان جوان ایرانی, “ماهوارههای ظفر 1 و 2» که تستهای موفق خود را پشت سر گذاشتهاند, امروز راهی پایگاه فضایی میشوند تا به زودی فرآیند قرار گرفتن آنها در مدار طی شود

این «ماهواره» ‌ و «ماهواره‌بر» هر دو یک گام تحقیقاتی مهمند

به امید موفقیت # آینده_روشنش https://t.co/jKSeIzlnCo

– MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi), January 19, 2020

“The Zafar 1 and 2 satellites, designed by Iranian scientists, have successfully passed their tests and launching will begin soon,” wrote Jahromi. “Two versions of Zafar were built by young Iranian scientists. Both are technologically superior to the ones we built earlier.”

The locally developed satellites were handed over to the Iranian Space Agency by the Iranian University of Science and Technology, the Financial Tribune reported.

It is believed that each of the satellites is equipped with four high-resolution color cameras, most of which the state media claim to monitor and transmit data on natural resources as well as agricultural and environmental developments.

The satellites are reported to have an 18-month lifespan. If the start is successful, they will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 530 kilometers, according to the Mehr News Agency.

The news comes amid ongoing warnings from the United States after concerns have been raised that long-range ballistic technology used to launch satellites could also be used to fire nuclear warheads.

Iran has repeatedly rejected the United States’ accusation that such activity is a cover for the development of ballistic missiles and has stated that its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is peaceful and is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The nation’s Department of Defense runs the Tehran space program.

The upcoming launch follows several failed attempts by Iran to put satellites into orbit early last year.

The nation last tried to launch on August 29 last year at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran. However, it did explode on its launch pad, reportedly due to “technical issues”. A black cloud of smoke was seen on the launch pad in satellite imagery released by Planet Labs Inc.

Iran also tried and failed to put two satellites into orbit in January and February last year. However, disturbances meant that the escape speed was not reached.

At the time, US officials were concerned that the planned launches would violate the United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran to end all nuclear-ballistic missile-related activities.

“The United States will not see the Iranian regime’s destructive policies jeopardize international stability and security,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement ahead of the planned launch last year. “We advise the regime to rethink these provocative launches and to stop all ballistic missile-related activities to avoid deeper economic and diplomatic isolation.”

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

advertisement