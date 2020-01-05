advertisement

Iran announced on Sunday that it would further reduce its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers by fully enriching uranium. However, Tehran will continue to work with the United Nations Nuclear Guard.

State television said Iran would fail to comply with the country’s nuclear work limits, whether it was the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges used, the amount to which uranium could be enriched, or the nuclear research and development activities of the country Iran.

“Iran will continue its nuclear enrichment without restrictions and based on its technical needs,” said a statement from state television.

Iran has consistently exceeded the agreed limits on its nuclear activities in response to the United States’ withdrawal from the 2018 agreement and Washington’s renewed sanctions that have affected Iranian oil trade.

Tehran has said that if these sanctions are lifted, it can quickly undo the violations.

Hostilities escalate

Iran was expected to announce its latest stance on the deal this weekend. The announcement coincides with a massive escalation of hostilities after the United States killed Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad on Friday.

Under the nuclear deal, Tehran committed to curbing its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting many international sanctions.

President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement greatly worsened U.S.-Iran relations. The European powers are trying to save the deal, but Iran has repeatedly said they are not doing enough.

Iran has already violated many of the agreement’s restrictions on its nuclear activities, including the purity with which it enriches uranium, its stock of enriched uranium, the centrifuge models with which it enriches uranium, and the manner in which it carries out the enrichment ,

The agreement as a whole should extend the time it would take Iran to procure enough fissile material for an atomic bomb if it wanted one. – Reuters

