An Iranian official said Iran was trying to analyze the black box of a Ukrainian jet that was recently launched by the authorities over Tehran, and contradicted reports that the device had been sent to Ukraine.

Reuters reported that the official made a comment on January 19 to the IRNA, a state news agency, which was an obvious step backwards.

Hassan Rezaifar, director of accident investigations at the Iranian civil aviation organization, said there were no immediate plans to send the black box abroad.

“We’re trying to read the black boxes here in Iran,” he said. “Otherwise, Ukraine and France are our options, but no decision has yet been made to send them to another country.”

Rezaifar’s comments come a day after IRNA, and another news agency reported that the black boxes had already been sent abroad at the request of the Ukrainian authorities.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on January 18 that Rezaifar said the Iranian authorities had identified problems with the processing of the flight data and sent them to Ukraine for analysis.

“With the expertise of the countries of France, Canada and America, we will try to read the (flight data recorder) in Kiev,” quoted the Rezaifar news agency.

“If these efforts are unsuccessful, the black box will be sent to France.”

This undated photo shows the wreck of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashing in Shahedshahr, southwest of the Iranian capital Tehran. (Press Office of the Ukrainian President via AP)

“Iran has a way to choose”

Fifty-seven of the 176 killed in the crashed plane were Canadians.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said two of its investigators had left Tehran on Sunday after a six-day visit to examine the wreckage.

TSB officials said in a statement that their Iranian counterparts were “cooperative and helpful,” but there were no firm plans to download the cockpit voice and flight data.

Canadian media reported that the country had put pressure on the Iranian authorities to release the black box.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne was quoted by The Globe and Mail as a call to Iran and said: “Iran has a way to choose. … If you tell the world that you take full responsibility, it has consequences. “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who urged a full investigation into the incident, said Friday that Iran should send the black box to France for analysis.

France was one of the few countries that could read the plane’s flight and cockpit data recorders, which were badly damaged, Trudeau told a press conference in Ottawa.

The crate, which is said to contain the two black boxes of the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 airliner, can be seen in this still from a video taken on January 10, 2020 in Tehran, Iran (IRIB VIA WANA / Handout via Reuters)

‘I wish I was dead’

After initial denials, Iranian officials admitted that the military shot down the plane and blamed it on human error.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps airspace division, said the missiles were fired from a military base in the region.

“I wish I was dead,” said Hajizadeh, CNN reported. “I take full responsibility for this incident.”

The same night the plane was shot down, Tehran launched more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi military bases, where American forces are stationed in retaliation for the White House-approved air strike to kill top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has experienced an intensifying crisis abroad and at home due to the aircraft disaster.

