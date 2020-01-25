advertisement

Iran can enrich any percentage of uranium if the country’s authorities decide to do so, said the deputy head of the Iranian Nuclear Agency.

“At the moment (Iranian authorities) make the decision, the Atomic Energy Organization, as an executor, will be able to enrich any percentage of uranium,” said Ali Asghar Zarean in a report released this morning on the organization’s website has been.

media_cameraIR-8 centrifuges in the Natanz nuclear power plant, around 300 kilometers south of the capital Tehran. Picture: AFP

The remark comes in the same month that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the level of nuclear enrichment in the country was “unlimited” and in the same month that Iran said that it no longer exceeded the limits on the number of Centrifuges for which it can be used enrich uranium.

Enriched uranium is the key ingredient in nuclear weapons, which require approximately 90 percent enrichment to manufacture.

The nuclear deal that the United States signed in 2018 limited the allowable concentration of uranium-235 to 3.67 percent that Iran exceeded in the summer and increased the concentration to over 4.5 percent.

Hassan Rouhani, president of media_cameraIran, chairs a cabinet meeting in Tehran. Picture: AFP

Iran said earlier this month that it would lift the restrictions on uranium enrichment and step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

However, the nation promised to continue to work with the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Since Iran took the final step to reduce its commitments to the agreement, the country’s uranium supply has exceeded 1200 kg and is quickly being added to the enriched uranium supply, Zarean said.

media_cameraUS President Donald Trump has taken America out of the Iranian nuclear deal. Picture: AFP

Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions under a “maximum pressure” policy to curb Iran’s oil exports.

The United States wants to force Tehran to agree to a broader agreement that restricts its nuclear work, restricts a ballistic missile program, and ends regional proxy wars.

Iran says it will not negotiate while the sanctions are in place.

media_cameraJeremy Corbyn at a rally against Iran earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Tehran has steadily reduced compliance with the agreement, prompting Britain, France and Germany to officially accuse it in mid-January of violating the terms and activating a dispute mechanism in the agreement that could eventually lead to renewed UN sanctions.

Iran denies any intention to acquire nuclear weapons and says its violations of the treaty will be reversed if Washington removes the sanctions.

Originally published as Iran, it makes bold nuclear claims

