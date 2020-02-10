advertisement

Iran launched a new short-range ballistic missile on February 9, expanding its arsenal of missiles – the largest in the Middle East – on which it relies for military purposes.

The Raad 500 rocket was announced by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard when officials said a satellite called Victory hadn’t reached orbit.

advertisement

Iran’s youngest native Raad 500 missile, at 310 miles, has nearly twice the range of a similar missile, the Fatah-110, according to the military.

The Fatah-110’s cousin, the Fatah-330, also with a range of 310 miles, is one of the two types of missiles that are believed to have attacked US forces based at Al-Assad in Iraq in January be used. This rocket attack retaliated for the January 3 murder of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s military ambitions are currently limited by financial constraints and sanctions. According to an unclassified Pentagon report released in November, the latest military technologies cannot be bought from around the world. They are primarily based on proxies, hybrid warfare, naval power and missile defense. The Pentagon is keeping an eye on Iran’s own missile and missile development programs as it fears that the technology may be adapted to transport nuclear warheads.

Iran denies its ambitions to develop nuclear weapons.

Its space program is particularly important because the technology required to launch a satellite into space could potentially be converted for use in long-range ballistic missiles.

On February 9, the domestic Zafar satellite (Farsi for “Victory”) did not reach orbit. It was the third consecutive launch mistake since the beginning of 2019. No Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit in the past four years.

This satellite image from February 4, 2020 shows activities at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in the Iranian province of Semnan. An Iranian missile did not launch a satellite on February 9, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Officials told state media that the satellite had been “successfully launched” and “traveled 90 percent of the way”, reaching 335 miles before it lost speed in recent moments.

Iran already has the largest fleet of conventional missiles in the Middle East, the number and accuracy of which is expected to continue to increase, according to the Pentagon.

The new missile has composite motors that are lighter than previous steel models, which extends the range, according to Iran. It also contains the same accuracy of the terminal that the Defense Update demonstrated during the attack on the U.S. Air Force base in January.

This attack followed the January 3 drone attack against General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which has identified the United States as a terrorist organization.

Iran replied to Soleimani’s death by announcing that it would no longer meet the terms of the international agreement to curb its nuclear ambitions, the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA). Iran has violated the terms of the agreement several times over the years.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact in 2018.

Iran’s military spending rose after the implementation of the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2014, but fell for the first time last year after the Trump administration imposed oil sanctions.

Measured against the exchange rate, Iran’s military spending last year was around $ 13 billion, according to the DIA report. However, an analyst previously told The Epoch Times that this number may be misleading.

With calculations that take into account local purchasing power and lower local wages, Richard Connolly says that Iran’s spending is closer to nearly $ 50 billion – a figure that comes close to the military spending of countries like Britain and France.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Follow Simon on Twitter: @SPVeazey. (TagsToTranslate) ballistic

advertisement