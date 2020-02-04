advertisement

To make the transition easier, you have to

Tehran, Iran (AP) – The Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA on Tuesday. State media said he had given the American spy agency details of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Justice spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified the alleged spy as Amir Rahimpour and said he would soon be executed. Esmaili did not respond to what Rahimpour was accused of, his age or background. The state media did not immediately call Rahimpour’s lawyer.

advertisement

However, a report by the state news agency IRNA alleged that Rahimpour had received money from the CIA to provide details of the Iranian nuclear program.

“While he was in contact with the spy agency, he made a lot of money as a wage when he tried to provide the American agency with some information from the Iranian nuclear program,” the IRNA report said. Rahimpour “has been identified, prosecuted and sentenced to death. The country’s Supreme Court recently upheld the verdict and, God willing, will soon be punished.”

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Esmaili, two other suspected CIA spies were each sentenced to 15 years in prison – 10 years for espionage and five years for national security charges.

Esmaili did not name the arrested, but only said that they worked in the “charitable sector” without going into more detail.

Iran has sentenced suspected American and Israeli spies to death in the past. The last of these spies was Shahram Amiri, who moved to the United States at the height of western efforts to thwart Iran’s nuclear program. When he returned in 2010, he was greeted with flowers by government officials and even participated in the Iranian talk show. Then he mysteriously disappeared.

It was hanged in August 2016, the week Tehran executed a group of militants, and a year after Iran agreed to a landmark agreement to limit uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have remained high since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal. A US drone attack in January killed the Iranian revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, a targeted murder that prompted Tehran to launch a retaliatory ballistic missile strike on Iraqi bases that house American troops.

Before the deal, a computer virus believed to be developed by the United States and Israel destroyed Iranian centrifuges. Meanwhile, Iranian nuclear scientists have been attacked in a series of attacks.

advertisement