Iran moved further away from its commitments under the Iranian nuclear deal, while US President Donald Trump warned that he could “disproportionately” punish Iran because of the aftermath of last week’s murder of a top Iranian official in the Middle East.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched into Iraq and Iran over the weekend to mourn the murder of General Qassem Suleimani, who was hit by a US drone attack last Friday.

Iran announced yesterday that it would reset its remaining commitments from the 2015 nuclear deal. While the state will continue to work with the International Atomic Bomb, its refusal to comply with uranium enrichment levels could bring the production of an atomic bomb closer.

The Iraqi parliament had previously decided to expel US troops from the country.

Growing game

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi proposed a resolution to end the presence of all foreign troops in the country – a sign of a growing backlash in Iraq against Friday’s drone attack on Baghdad Airport, involving Suleimani and a commander-in-chief of an Iranian allied militia group were killed.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

The law, against which dozens of representatives of the Kurds and Sunnis speak out in parliament, has not yet been incorporated into the law.

Due to the continuing high tensions, a US soldier and two US Department of Defense contractors were killed in an attack on a US base in Kenya. Missiles were also launched in Baghdad’s green zone near the U.S. embassy, ​​although no casualties were reported.

Trump escalated his rhetoric over the weekend, warning that the US could attack 52 Iranian locations “very quickly and very hard” if provoked.

“Let this serve as a warning that when Iran attacks Americans or American assets, we target 52 Iranian locations (representing 52 American hostages Iran took many years ago), some of which are very high Level and important for Iran The Iranian culture and these goals as well as Iran itself will be hit very quickly and very hard, ”he tweeted from his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “The United States no longer want threats.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the President’s statements and said America would be “lawful”.

“We always have and we always will,” he said. “We have told the Iranian regime enough. You won’t get away with using proxy forces.”

Suleimani’s body was flown back to Iran yesterday and will be buried in his hometown of Kerman tomorrow.

Television recordings showed how MPs from the Iranian parliament sang “Death to America!” In the chamber yesterday.

