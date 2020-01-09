advertisement

Iran is believed to have crashed the plane, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

The prime minister tells the media the strikes that killed everyone on board may have been unintentional

Rescuers look for the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed as the bodies of victims in body bags lay on the ground in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian rocket crashed the International Airlines Ukraine flight that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.

He says the strike may have been unintentional.

The crash killed everyone on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.

Trudeau says he knows the news will come as a shock to distressed families.

Ukrainian officials have said a missile is on their list of possible causes of the crash.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran airport on Wednesday.

Canada Press

