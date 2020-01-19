advertisement

DUBAI – Iran said Sunday it was trying to scan the black boxes of a Ukrainian plane that its army crashed this month, denying a report that a decision had been made to send voice and flight data recorders to Ukraine.

Canada, which had 57 citizens on the Jan. 8 flight that killed all 176 aboard, said Sunday there were still no firm plans to dismiss the registrants. Ottawa and other capitals have called for the black boxes to be shipped abroad.

The plane disaster has increased international pressure on Iran as it wrangles over a long-running dispute with the United States over its nuclear program and its impact on the region that briefly broke out in open conflict this month.

The military has said it shot down International Airlines Flight 752 in Iraq as a result of headline attacks by the United States and Iran. But authorities delayed accepting this, prompting days of protests on Iran’s streets.

“We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been made so far to send them to another country,” said Hassan Rezaifar, director in charge of accident investigations at the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, told the state news agency IRNA.

Rezaifar was quoted by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency on Saturday as saying the black boxes could not be deciphered in Iran and would be shipped to Ukraine following repeated requests from Kiev. IRNA also reported Sunday that the official had made similar comments the day before.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Rezaifar to withdraw.

The Boeing 737-800 was on a route from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital. Most of those on board were Iranians or dual nationals.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a statement two of its investigators left Tehran on Sunday after a six-day visit during which they examined the wreckage.

He said Iranian investigators were “cooperative and helpful”, but said there were still no firm plans on how and when the black boxes would be unloaded.

PAYMENT QUESTIONS

Ukraine has previously said it expects registrants to surrender, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said France was one of the few countries with the ability to read information about registrants.

France’s air accident agency BEA said Saturday it was awaiting a formal request for assistance.

The bodies of 11 Ukrainian victims were brought home Sunday at a ceremony at the Kiev airport. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that “abducted families and the whole nation have an opportunity to pay their respects.”

The plane crashed when the military was on high alert in the strenuous hours after Iran launched rockets at US targets in Iraq in response to the killing of a senior Iranian commander in a January 3 US drone attack in Baghdad.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has termed the ruling an “unforgivable mistake” and vowed to hold them accountable. The Revolutionary Guards also issued stern apologies, as protesters rebelled against the Guards and the clerical system that the elite force rose to defend.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Friday that “some tried to use it as an excuse to defeat the testimony of our great commander” Qassem Soleimani, the powerful general killed in the US strike.

Soleiman’s death, portrayed as a national hero at home but seen as a dangerous enemy in the West, led to large mourning ceremonies in Iran, followed just days later by angry protests and calls for “Death to Khamenei” “on the disaster plane.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated since 2018, when the United States withdrew from Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers and again sanctions.

Tehran downgraded its commitments to the 2015 pact, under which Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear work in exchange for easing sanctions. European states triggered a dispute mechanism last week over violations, a move that could lead to U.N. sanctions.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Iran would reconsider its co-operation with US nuclear watchdogs, the International Atomic Energy Agency, if it faces “unfair” measures.

