LONDON – Canada and its allies sent a stringent message to Iran on January 16: get ready to pay the families of those who died on board the Ukrainian commercial plane they shot down, and do not attempt a sensible criminal law Block persecution of those responsible.

These claims were among the five elements of the agreement that emerged from the Canada meeting that took place in London on January 16 with representatives from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine – countries that crashed flight PS752 from Ukraine International Airlines citizens had lost.

“We judge Iran every day as needed,” said Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne after a ministerial meeting.

The newly formed group of Iranian observers must remain vigilant for months, if not years, Champagne said.

This was underlined by the presence of Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok. He participated in talks to provide an overview of the Netherlands’ experience in leading the five-year investigation into the fatality of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, which investigators have accused Russia of. This crash killed 298 people, most of them from the Netherlands.

Countries expect Iran to address them to compensate victims’ families and ensure a transparent investigation into the plane crash.

“The international community is watching. I think we took the fact that Iran took full responsibility as a first positive step, ”said Champagne, flanked by his fellow foreign ministers and their flags.

“Of course, this has consequences, and we expect and demand that the Iranian authorities fully cooperate in all steps of consular representation, identifying remains, identifying and prosecuting those responsible.”

The group also urged Iran to respect family requests to return the remains of the 176 people killed, full access for consular officers and investigators, and an independent and credible criminal investigation into the crash last week.

Everyone on board was killed when one, perhaps two, Iranian surface-to-air missiles struck the Ukrainian airliner. Iran lost 82 citizens in the crash, and 57 Canadians were killed. The Canadian press independently confirmed at least 89 victims with links to Canada, many of whom students and professors returned after visiting relatives in Iran during the December vacation.

After denying for days that the plane was shot down, the Iranian leaders apologized and admitted that what they said was a mistake.

Champagne said that further research is needed to “clarify who did it, how it was done because we know the cause, but obviously there are many questions.”

Ministers also held behind-the-scenes discussions on the tools they may need to force Iran to cooperate with them if necessary. This includes legal action before European courts and possible resolutions against Iran in the United Nations Security Council, said a senior Canadian government official on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The meeting at Canada House in London’s Trafalgar Square opened with a solemn, wordless ceremony.

Champagne led the four ministers down a large staircase, past flags from their countries, to a podium, on each of which a candle was lit in silent succession. The ministers then stood shoulder to shoulder behind the flickering flames to induce a moment of silence.

Since the crash, Canada has relied on allies to cut official diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012.

“It makes sense to talk to this group about these issues,” said Dennis Horak, the retired diplomat who was Canada’s last envoy to Tehran when the embassy closed.

“The number is particularly strong for Canada, which has no diplomatic relations and has a close relationship with Iran even in our day.”

But Horak said the group is likely to face Iran’s delaying tactics in terms of compensation and only a fleeting obligation to bring the culprits to justice after this week’s announcement of the arrest of an unknown number of people on unspecified charges.

“Iran will say that it has admitted its mistake and will bring those responsible to justice to distract criticism and basically tell the world that we understood it without being transparent,” he said.

According to Champagne, Canada wants the two Transportation Safety Board experts who are now in Tehran to be part of the investigation when examining the aircraft’s flight recorders or flight recorders.

They could contain important flight data and cockpit records and have been an issue since the crash.

Shortly after the crash, a senior Iranian aviation official said the country would not hand over the 3 1/2 year old Boeing 737-800 flight recorders to the American company.

