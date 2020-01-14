advertisement

The family of an executed Christian pastor said his grave was destroyed by Iranian authorities last month.

Rev. Hussein Soodmand is the only Christian pastor who has been confirmed to have been formally executed by the Iranian regime. He was executed in December 1990 and buried in the Beheshte-Reza cemetery in Mashhad.

advertisement

His daughter Rashin Soodmand, who is in exile in Europe, reported the situation to Article 18, a human rights organization that promotes religious freedom in Iran. Article 18 published photos of the tomb and wrote: “All that is left of the pastor’s unmarked tomb is the ground under which he was once buried.”

“I can say that the recent disregard that our father’s grave showed has hurt our hearts again,” she said on the website. “Our father was cruelly and illegally killed. They buried him in a place they called la’anatabad (cursed place) without our knowledge, and didn’t even give our family the opportunity to say goodbye to him or see his lifeless body. “

Over the years, she said that his family had to travel to the remote area to visit his grave and said Iranian officials would not allow them to build a grave stone with his name.

But now Iranian officials want to “completely remove the only (sign) from him that is left for us. We will turn to all relevant national or international institutions for this disregard and cruelty, ”said the younger Soodmand.

The grave of the only Iranian Christian who was accused of apostasy has been demolished. Since Pastor Hussein Soodmand’s funeral in 1990, the only sign anyone has buried there has been a concrete slab. Now even that has been removed. https://t.co/HpQvVTObR8

– Article 18 (Article 18) of 9 January 2020

An article 18 spokesman told Fox News that his grave was found desecrated when his family visited it on the anniversary of his death last December.

“The Iranian authorities made the call,” an organization spokesman told Fox. “We don’t exactly know who – maybe the local mayor – but we understand that they are expanding the cemetery and selling land to wealthy families they can afford.”

The pastor converted to Christianity before the 1979 revolution, which, according to his family, brought the current regime to power. He was arrested and tortured in 1990 before being held in solitary confinement. “Two weeks after he went to prison again, the pastor was executed after he was convicted of apostasy by a special clergy court. His family was informed after the execution was carried out, ”the website said.

A 2018 Amnesty International article consistently harassed Christians, including converts, in Iran. They are also arbitrarily arrested, detained, and sentenced to prison.

The UK-based human rights group noted that the overall human rights situation in Iran deteriorated significantly in 2017 and 2018, with officials suppressing fundamental freedoms.

“Flogging, amputations and other cruel, inhuman and degrading punishments have been carried out,” the group said.

advertisement