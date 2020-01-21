advertisement

Iran needs technical assistance from France and the United States to analyze data from Ukrainian aircraft that crashed accidentally, says a preliminary report released by the country’s National Aviation Authority on Monday.

Flight recorders, commonly known as black boxes, suffered physical damage, though the memory is intact after the flight was hit by two rockets within three minutes of landing from Tehran airport on January 8, the report said.

Witnesses reported a fire in the sky and the aircraft crashed to the ground with an explosion, the report says, written in Farsi and translated by The Canadian Press.

Ukrainian representatives investigating the incident and other experts agree that data loggers are some of the most technically advanced devices in the world, he says.

But because of the damage they have suffered, they need some parts for repair that will ensure they can be investigated in Iran, he says.

A request for technical assistance has been sent to the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety in France and the National Transportation Security Board in the United States, but they have not responded positively to the request, she says.

The report says Canada, Sweden, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine are seeking to be part of the investigation process rather than being observers.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne wrote to his Iranian counterpart to emphasize Canada’s view that black boxes should be sent quickly for analysis by experts in France or Ukraine, which is the consensus of countries that lost citizens when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accidentally hit the passenger plane, killing all 176 aboard.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the Iranian official leading the investigation, was quoted on Sunday by the state news agency IRNA as saying that “Boeing Ukrainian flight recorders are in Iran’s hands and we have no plans to send them.”

He said Iran is working to recover cabin data and registrations, and that it could send flight registrars to Ukraine or France. “But so far, we have not made any decisions.”

The Transportation Safety Board in Canada issued a statement Sunday saying it understands that the flight data recorder and cabin voice recorder are still in Iran.

“Islamic Republic Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of Iran’s Charged Investigator may travel to Ukraine this week to meet with Ukraine’s National Air Accident Investigation Bureau to discuss the investigation and visit the National Accident Bureau Airborne Investigator Labs Investigation, “the statement said.

A second team of Canadian investigators who specialize in downloading and analyzing aircraft registrant data will be deployed when it is clear when and where that work will be done, the board said.

The report by the Iranian aviation authority says the plane was carrying 5 Canadian nationals. Canada has said that 57 Canadians were on the flight to Ukraine’s Airlines International Airport.

The report says the figures reflect the passports used by passengers to board the plane.

The nine crew members killed were Ukrainian nationals, the remaining passengers included 146 Iranians, 10 Afghans, four Swedes and two Ukrainians, the report says, although it acknowledged that some of the passengers may have had dual nationality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

