ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Iran has no experts who can analyze data loggers from a civilian plane that crashed last month and it is time to send the black boxes abroad.

He says more than 30 days have passed since the landing of Ukrainian International Airlines PS752 flight outside Tehran and it is time to complete the deadlock over who will process the recorders expected to find out much about the crash.

Iranian investigators recovered the black boxes quickly and say they are damaged but functional.

Iran has sought to borrow the equipment needed to download their content, while Canada and others have always insisted that the boxes be sent to experts in a country like France.

Among the 176 people killed when the plane crashed were 57 Canadian nationals and 138 people connecting with Canada via Kyiv.

Many were students and academics who returned to Canada after a holiday in December.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020.

