Australians cheered on Canadian fire workers when they arrived at Sydney Airport after a nearly 16-hour flight.

They are the latest Canadians to get there to help with the constant fires.

Canadian Interagency Fire Center senior representative Morgan Kehr told the CBC, “Somethings it’s something we really need to wrap our heads around,” she added, “We’ve seen extreme behavior in Canada’s fire. But not over the geographic area with which we are dealing with here. Or with frequency. “

As the new settlement of Canadians arrives in Australia, the country is experiencing fires that have burned 20 times the amount of land burned in an average year.

Canadians helping Australia are not fighting ground fires but are aviation trained specialists and predict the future location of fires. They are involved in organization and planning.

There are 95 Canadians assisting in Australia, including previous deployments.

Extremely dry conditions have caused fires that started much earlier than they usually do to continue wild. NSW Rural Fire Service facing hazardous conditions is made up of mostly volunteers.

Will Lee, a captain of the service group, said, “This is the largest voluntary fire service in the world.”

“A fire came here the other day, wildly, and was stopped by a ton of heroes,” he added.

Usually, Australian law gives a 10-day layoff to each volunteer to fight fires. This year’s circumstances have meant that many volunteers have to stay in service for months.

Thankfully temperatures have dropped slightly this week and some rain has fallen around the coastal areas where the fires are.

Temperatures look set to rise again in the early 1930s and winds are forecast to pick up as well. This may be enough to cause the contained fires to lose control again.

According to the CBC, 3,000 reservists for the Australian Army will join the firefighters.

A large Royal Australian Navy ship called HMAS is also making preparations to bring those at risk onboard. The boat has a large number of boots ready and will bring them on board in the open water.

Insp. RFS’s Ben Shepherd referred to current conditions saying: “I have been in the peasant fire service for over 20 years and have never seen it in this size.”

Canada has been able to bring resources to Australia as it has enough funds to save in the off-season.

Shepherd also noted, “Where traditionally we would have seen a quiet time of year, we will no longer have it.”

As we approach our fire season in Canada, some of the determined Canadians will return to Canada to prepare.

