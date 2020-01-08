advertisement

United States President Donald Trump will speak to the nation on Wednesday after Iran targeted two Iraqi military bases that housed U.S. forces overnight after the assassination of Qassim Suleimani, Iran, last week.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles in a targeted attack at around 1:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. Irish time on Tuesday). Iranian state television said Iran fired 15 missiles at U.S. targets.

“It is clear that these missiles were fired from Iran and aimed at at least two Iraqi military bases that were home to US military and coalition forces in Al-Assad and Irbil,” a defense ministry statement said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had fired the rockets as “hard revenge” for the death of Suleimani and warned that further aggression would “cause more painful and oppressive reactions”.

Iranian officials said Tehran did not want war and his strikes had “ended” his reaction to Friday’s murder of Suleimani. There were no reports of victims, but Iranian state television reported that 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and US helicopters and military equipment damaged. It did not provide any evidence of how it received this information. Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq had been injured. Britain, which also has staff in Iraq, condemned the Iranian action. Iraq said its troops had suffered no casualties. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the targeted bases are Al-Asad Air Force bases and another facility in Erbil, Iraq. “As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Hoffman.

In a sign that Mr. Trump could refrain from major retaliation, the President tweeted late Tuesday evening: “Everything is good! Missiles were fired from Iran at two military bases in Iraq. Victims and damages are now assessed. So far so good! “, He wrote.

“We have by far the most powerful and best equipped military in the world!”

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran was not seeking “escalation or war” and suggested that it had “completed” its mission.

“Iran has taken and implemented adequate self-defense measures in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter to create a base from which cowardly armed attacks on our citizens and high-ranking officials have been launched,” he wrote. “We are not aiming for escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

On Wednesday morning, Iran’s commander-in-chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States should withdraw from the region on Wednesday and Tehran’s rocket attacks on US targets in Iraq were a slap in the face for America. “Such a military approach is not enough. What is important is to end America’s corrupt presence in the region, ”Khamenei said in a television speech, precluding any resumption of talks with Washington over a 2015 nuclear deal. Khamenei also said the United States was trying to remove Iran-inspired Hezbollah from Lebanon to help Israel.

High alarm level

The attacks were the first time since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s that Iran had hit targets in Iraq directly, marking a dangerous escalation of tensions in the Gulf region. The US Federal Aviation Administration has announced plans to ban US airlines from operating in airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Other airlines also warned against flying over the region.

High-ranking national security personalities met at the White House on Tuesday evening, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The national security team met with Mr. Trump for about an hour.

The U.S. military was on alert throughout the day regarding possible Iranian drone strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East, such as Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Approximately 5,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Iraq, with approximately 50,000 in the Middle East. Thousands more are on the move as the United States advances security preparations in the region.

Suleimani’s murder last week plunged the Middle East into profound uncertainty after Iran threatened to avenge his murder. Millions of Iranians took to the streets in Iran to mourn the death of Suleiamni, a revered military commander. Dozens of people were killed in a procession in his hometown, which was the culmination of the days of the commemoration.

‘A monster’

On Tuesday, Trump said he was “fully prepared” for any retaliation by Iran over the murder of Suleimani and described the killed general as a “monster”.

Trump insisted that the U.S. decision to attack and kill the top Iranian commander last week was defensive. “He was planning a very big attack, a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped it,” he said. “We saved many lives by ending his life. We have done ourselves and many countries a great favor. , , He was a monster and he is no longer a monster. He is dead.”

Mr. Trump also seemed reluctant to oppose his threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, saying that he would work under the law. “They can kill our people, they can mutilate our people, they can blow up everything we have and nothing prevents them?” He asked in relation to Iran. “And according to various laws, we should be very careful with their cultural heritage. You know what? If it’s the law, I like to stick to the law. “

Amid the heightened tensions between Washington and Baghdad over the murder of the Suleimani in Iraq, Trump said the U.S. will not immediately withdraw from Iraq, despite the Iraqi parliament’s vote on Sunday to expel all foreign troops from Iraq. “At some point we want to get out, but that’s not the point,” Trump said, adding that Iraq should be able to handle its own affairs.

But he also said that if the United States pulled out of the country, it would be “the worst thing that could happen to Iraq”. He added that the US should be treated with respect in Iraq. – Additional reporting from Reuters

