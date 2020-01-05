advertisement

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that if General Qassem Suleimani is killed by a U.S. military drone on Friday, the U.S. could attack 52 Iranian locations if provoked.

Trump, who tweeted from his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Saturday, wrote, “Let this serve as a warning that if Iran attacks Americans or American assets, we will target 52 Iranian locations ( the 52 American hostages taken represent many years ago, some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture, and these goals and Iran itself will be hit very quickly and very hard, ”he said. “The United States no longer want threats.”

His remarks relate to the 52 U.S. citizens who were taken hostage at the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 after tens of thousands marched in Iraq over Iranian military commander Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Saturday. Both were killed in a US drone attack on a convoy that left Baghdad International Airport.

The incident has raised fears that the US and Iran may be heading for a military confrontation in the Middle East. Tehran has vowed to avenge the murder of Suleimani – the head of the Quds elite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and one of the state’s most important military commanders.

Iran condemned Donald Trump as a “terrorist in suit” after the US president threatened 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for the murder of Qassem Soleimani.

“Like ISIS, like Hitler, like Genghis! They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in suit. He will soon learn history that NOBODY can “defeat the great Iranian nation and culture,” tipped Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi.

The Iranian gesture complained to General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds force, who was killed in an air raid on Baghdad airport in Tehranon on Friday. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / West Asia News Agency / Reuters

Iranians march on the streets of the northwestern city of Ahvaz to pay homage to General Qasem Soleimani. Photo: Hossein Mersadi / Fars News / AFP

The Iranian army chief, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, was quoted on state television on Sunday as saying that the United States lacked the courage to confront Iran militarily. “In a potential conflict in the future, which I think they (Americans) don’t have the courage to do, it becomes clear where the numbers five and two will go,” he said.

“Regional threat”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that he understood why the US had killed a leading Iranian military commander, but called for de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East to avoid war in the region.

Mr. Raab, who will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Thursday, said he had spoken to the Iraqi Prime Minister and President and also intends to speak to the Iranian Secretary of State later Sunday.

“We want to reduce tensions, we want to find a way through this crisis. We don’t want to see a big war in the Middle East. The only group or players that would benefit would be the Terrorists and Daesh, ”he told the BBC.

Mr. Raab said Soleimani was a “regional threat” and he understood “the position the Americans were in”. When asked if killing was legal, he said, “It was General Soleimani’s job to engage proxies and militias … to attack western countries that were legitimate there, and in these circumstances the right to self-defense clearly applies.”

Mr Raab said that the UK, which warned its citizens about traveling to Iraq and Iran on Saturday, has taken “all essential measures” to reduce the risk to British nationals, diplomatic missions and military personnel. He said the leadership in Tehran should know that there is a diplomatic way out. “There is a route Iran can get in from the international cold,” he told Sky News. “We have to curb Iran’s shameful actions, but we also have to de-escalate and stabilize the situation.”

…. targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken from Iran many years ago), some of which are of a very high standard and important to Iran and Iranian culture. These goals and Iran itself are hit very quickly and very hard. The United States no longer want threats!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Iran, but we also need to de-escalate and stabilize the situation. “Opposition Labor lawmaker Keir Starmer, the bookmaker’s favorite for winning the party’s upcoming leadership competition, said the murder of Soleiman was the” one-sided act of an irrational and unpredictable president. ” “We cannot blindly follow the Americans into a war in the Middle East,” he told the BBC.

’Think carefully

‘

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East this weekend, an EU statement said on Sunday.

Days after the US military commander’s assassination in Iraq, Borrell urged Iran to “carefully consider every response” and invited Zarif to Brussels to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the maintenance of a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Mr Trump, who will return to Washington from Mar-a-Lago where he later spent the Christmas holidays later on Sunday, ordered the drone attack last week, but claimed that he had taken the action “to stop a war”.

“We have done nothing to start a war,” he said in a hastily called press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

However, he also warned that he was willing and willing to “do whatever it takes” when American interests are threatened.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been telling US allies about the strike in the past few days, criticized European countries for not supporting the American decision.

“The Europeans weren’t as helpful as I wanted them to be,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “The British, the French, the Germans all have to understand that what we did – what the Americans did – saved lives in Europe too.”

nuclear business

Relations between the United States and its European allies have been tense with Iranian policies since the United States decided to withdraw from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

The Trump administration’s latest comments came when rockets were launched in Baghdad on Saturday, including in the Green Zone near the U.S. Embassy. No victims were reported.

The Friday airstrike, which killed one of Iran’s best-known personalities, was the culmination of days of tension between the United States and Iran after an attack on a U.S. site in Iraq on December 27, in which an American contractor died , The US accused an Iranian-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, of attacking and then began strikes in places where more than two dozen people were killed. After these strikes, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad was stormed by demonstrators believed to be related to the group supported by Iran.

General Qassem Suleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and was central to Iran’s activities in the Middle East, where he supports various militia groups.

Pompeo announced the deployment of thousands of additional US troops in the region, many of which are expected to pass through Shannon Airport in Ireland to respond to the growing crisis.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened “severe revenge” for the murder of the Iranian commander-in-chief.

When the mourning procession for Suleimani took place in Iraq, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest. Some burned US, British and Israeli flags and sang “Death to America”.

As a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Suleimani was a prominent figure in Iran and the guiding principle of the state’s regional policy, in the course of which militia alliances were formed across the Middle East. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attacks.

Extraordinary meeting

The Iraqi parliament should hold an extraordinary session on Sunday at which lawmakers told Reuters they were pushing for a vote on a resolution requiring the government to withdraw US troops from Iraq. “After the victory over Daesh (Islamic State), there is no longer any need for the American armed forces to be present,” said Ammar al-Shibli, a Shiite legislator and member of Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee.

Despite decades of hostility between Iran and the United States, Iranian-backed militias and U.S. troops fought side by side against Islamic militants during the 2014-2017 Iraq War. Around 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq, most of them in an advisory capacity. The militia was incorporated into government forces under the umbrella of the people’s mobilization forces that Muhandis led.

U.S. Army paratroopers prepare to depart for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Drake / Reuters

Many Iraqis, including Soleimani opponents, have been upset in Washington that they killed the two men on Iraqi soil and may have drawn their country into another conflict.

– Additional reporting: Reuters

