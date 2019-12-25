advertisement

DUBAI – Iran’s authorities have restricted internet access in some provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests were expected following calls for demonstrations on social media.

Postings on social media, along with some relatives of people killed in riots last month, have called for renewed protests and ceremonies to commemorate the dead on Thursday.

State media, meanwhile, said intelligence ministry agents had seized a cache of 126 mostly US-manufactured weapons smuggled into the central city of Isfahan from abroad.

Protests were initially triggered in November by increases in gas prices, but demonstrators quickly expanded their demands to cover calls for more political freedom and other issues.

The government, which launched the bloodiest crackdown on demonstrators in the Islamic Republic’s 40-year history, blamed foreign enemies for fueling tensions.

An official denied any authorities’ orders to block the internet, which had been shut down for about a week in the November riots. A news agency also quoted mobile operators as saying their services had not been disrupted.

The semi-official ILNA news agency quoted an informed source at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology saying that mobile internet access in foreign countries had been blocked by “security authorities” in Alborz, Kurdestan and Zanjan provinces in central Iran and western and southern Fars. .

“According to this source, it is possible that more provinces will be affected by the closure of the international mobile connection,” ILNA said.

NetBlocks internet blocking observatory said on Twitter: “Confirmed: Evidence of mobile Internet crash in part of #Iran … Real-time network data shows two different connection points this morning amid reports of outages regional; ongoing incident. “

The closure seems to be spreading.

“I just checked myself and asked a friend, and the internet is on our cellphone,” a resident in Ahvaz, the oil-producing capital of Khuzestan province, told Reuters.

But a communications ministry spokesman denied there was an order to shut down the internet. “No such order has been issued by the judiciary or other relevant authorities. Fake News is up and running, ”Jamal Hadian said in a Twitter post.

Iran’s three mobile operators also denied having suffered any blackouts online, the YJC news agency reported.

In the province of Alborz, one of the areas affected by the closure, authorities this week arrested the parents of a teenager who was shot dead during protests after pressuring them to call a remembrance of their son scheduled for Thursday cited concerns that you could create unrest.

The weapons seized in Iran included assault rifles, firearms and pellets, the state news agency IRNA said. “Most of the weapons carry US badges and are made by America,” she added.

The blocking of the internet made it difficult for protesters to post videos on social media to generate support and also to receive credible reports of the extent of the unrest.

Security forces have been on alert for any event that could cause more unrest after 1,500 people were killed in less than two weeks after protests erupted on November 15, according to a Reuters report.

That figure is far higher than estimates by international human rights groups and was also dismissed as “fake news” by a spokesman for Iran’s top state security body.

The United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s communications minister last month for his role in “widespread Internet censorship”, a reference to nationwide closure.

Iran has blamed “thugs” associated with foreign migrants and enemies – the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia – for fueling unrest through social media.

During the protests, hundreds of banks and public buildings were attacked and damaged.

