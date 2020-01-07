advertisement

DUBAI / BAGHDAD – Iran is considering 13 scenarios to avenge the killing of a senior Iranian military commander in Iraq with a US drone strike.

In Washington, the US secretary of defense denied reports that the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has fought with Washington for influence during nearly two decades of war and unrest.

The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for building the network of Tehran’s representative forces throughout the Middle East, has caused massive mourning in Iran.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have also raised concerns about the wider Middle East conflict and led to US Congress calling for legislation to stop US President Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

“We will retaliate, a hard and final revenge,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief General Hossein Salami told tens of thousands of mourners in Soleiman’s hometown of Kerman.

Many shouted “Death to America” ​​and waved the Iranian flag.

Soleimani’s body has been taken to Iraqi and Iranian cities since Friday’s strike, with a large crowd of wrecks filling the streets.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders have said Iran’s retaliation for US action on Friday would match Soleimani’s murder rate but would be at a time and place of Tehran’s election.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, the Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for Americans,” he said.

Iran, whose southern coast lies along an oil transportation route into the Gulf that includes the narrow Haiti Stait, has allied forces throughout the Middle East through which it could operate. Representatives from those forces, including the Palestinian Hamas group and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, attended the burial.

Despite its harsh rhetoric, analysts say Iran will want to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States, but asymmetric attacks, such as sabotage or other more restrictive military actions, are more likely.

Trump has pledged strikes against 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates, though US officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets.

Reuters and other media reported on Monday that the US military had sent a letter to Iraqi officials informing them that US troops would be resettled in preparation for departure.

“To bring about this taste, Coalition Forces is required to take certain measures to ensure that movement outside Iraq is done safely and efficiently,” she said.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he had made no decision to leave Iraq.

“I don’t know what that letter is,” he said.

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff, said the letter was a “poorly worded” draft document that was only intended to underline the augmented move by US forces.

“Restoration”

The letter, addressed to joint joint MOD operations and confirmed as authentic by an Iraqi military source, had caused confusion over the future of the nearly 5,000 US troops still in Iraq, where there has been a US military presence since. of Saddam Hussein. crashed in a 2003 invasion.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament, dominated by lawmakers representing Shiite Muslim groups, adopted a resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country.

Interim Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday that the two sides had to work together to implement the parliamentary resolution.

The friction between Iran and the United States has increased since Washington withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Tehran and other world powers.

The United States has imposed economic sanctions on Iran, and Tehran said on Sunday it was lifting all restrictions on uranium enrichment, its latest step from commitments under the agreement.

The U.S. administration has denied a visa to allow Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said.

“The United States will receive the decisive and definitive response to its arrogance at the time and place when it will feel the most pain,” Zarif said in a speech broadcast on state television.

Trump’s American political rivals have opposed his decision to order the killing of Soleimani and his time in an election year in the U.S. His administration said Soleimani was planning new attacks on U.S. interests, but offered no evidence.

US General Milley said the threat from Soleiman was imminent. “We would be negatively careless about the American people if we had not made the decision we made,” he said.

Trump administration officials will deliver a classified briefing to U.S. senators on Wednesday about events in Iraq after some lawmakers accused the White House of endangering widespread conflict without a strategy. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

