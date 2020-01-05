advertisement

DUBAI – Iran on Sunday condemned Donald Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after US president threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! Everyone hates cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn the story very soon that NOBODY can defeat ‘the Great Nation and Culture of Iran’,” the Information Minister and Telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi in the tweet.

Soleimani, Iran’s premeditated military commander, was killed Friday in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that has taken long-standing hostilities between Washington and Tehran on uncharted territory and raised the specter of the wider conflict in the Middle East.

advertisement

Soleimani was the architect of Tehran’s clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force.

By giving no indication of seeking to quell the tensions following the strike he ordered, Trump issued a fierce threat to the Islamic Republic.

In a series of tweets on Saturday he said Iran “is speaking boldly about targeting certain U.S. assets” to avenge Soleimani’s death.

Trump said the United States has “targeted 52 Iranian sites” and that some were “at a very high level relevant to Iran and Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL THINK A LOT FAST AND VERY OWN” .

He said the 52 targets represented the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran after being captured at the US Embassy in 1979 during the country’s Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s military chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, was quoted by state television on Sunday as saying the United States lacked the courage to confront Iran militarily.

“In a possible future conflict, which I don’t think they (the Americans) have the courage to do, it will become clear where the numbers five and two will belong,” he said.

Trump said Friday Soleimani had plotted “immediate and bad” attacks on US diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s action was reckless and risked more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

Thousands of mourners turned out to pay tribute to the killed commander on Sunday after Soleimani’s body returned to Iran, the official IRIB news agency reported.

POWERFUL WAR LIMITED

While many Iranians gathered to express grief over Soleimani’s death, praised as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry that his death could push the country to war with a superpower.

On Friday, Khamenei promised severe retaliation and declared three days of mourning.

Soleiman’s body was sent to the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran. The IRIB posted a video clip of a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane while playing a military band.

Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through the streets of Ahvaz, beating their breasts in live footage broadcast on state TV.

IRAQI ANGER

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday that he had talked with the Iraqi prime minister and president to promote efforts to ease tensions in the region following the US strike.

Raab, who described Soleiman as a “regional threat” and said he was sympathetic to the situation in the United States, said he also planned to speak with Iran’s foreign minister.

“There is a way through which it allows Iran to enter the international cold,” he told Sky News. “We must contain Iran’s volatile actions, but we must also degrade and stabilize the situation.”

Iraq’s militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in Friday’s US air strike.

Iraq’s parliament was scheduled to convene an emergency session on Sunday, where lawmakers told Reuters they would push for a vote on a resolution urging the government to demand the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

“There is no need for the presence of US forces after the defeat of Daesh (Islamic State),” said Ammar al-Shibli, a Shiite lawmaker and member of parliament’s legal committee.

Despite decades of hostility between Iran and the United States, Iran-backed militia and US troops fought side-by-side during the 2014-2017 Iraq war against Islamic State militants.

About 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq, most with an advisory capacity.

The militia joined the government forces under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces that led Muhandis.

Many Iraqis, including Soleimani’s opponents, have expressed outrage to Washington over the killing of two men on Iraqi soil and possibly dragging their country into another conflict.

On Saturday evening, a rocket fell inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad near the US embassy, ​​another struck in the nearby Jadriya neighborhood and two others were shot down at Balad Air Force Base north of the city. No one was killed, the Iraqi army said.

The US strike follows an attack on US-US hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias attacked the US embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air strike on Kataib Hezbollah, a militia founded by Muhandis. Washington accused the group of an attack on an Iraqi military base that killed a US contractor.

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London, Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai Written by Frances Kerry Editing by Mark Heinrich)

advertisement