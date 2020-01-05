advertisement

DUBAI – Iran on Sunday condemned Donald Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after US president threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani.

As the two countries attacked each other with a war of words, the European Union, Britain and Oman urged the parties to seek to de-escalate the crisis.

Soleimani, Iran’s premeditated military commander, was killed Friday in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took long-standing hostilities between Washington and Tehran on uncharted territory and heightened the spectacle. of a wider conflict in between. East.

“Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis! Everyone hates cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit. He will learn the story very soon that NOBODY can defeat ‘the Great Nation and Culture of Iran’,” the Information Minister and Telecommunications Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi in the tweet.

Soleimani was the architect of Tehran’s clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Friday that Iran would seek severe revenge for his death.

Trump responded to her and other strong words from Tehran in a series of tweets on Saturday, saying Iran “is speaking very boldly about targeting certain U.S. assets.”

The United States has “targeted 52 Iranian sites,” some “at a very high and important level for Iran and Iranian culture, and those goals, and Iran itself, WILL T H HIN VERY MUCH AND VERY OWN,” he said.

The 52 targets represented the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran after being captured at the U.S. Embassy in 1979 during the country’s Islamic Revolution, Trump said.

The two countries have no diplomatic relations, and on Sunday, Iran summoned a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran to protest “Trump’s hostile remarks,” according to Iranian state television.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Iran’s Foreign Minister by phone Sunday to work to escalate the situation and invited him to Brussels to discuss ways to safeguard the 2015 world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran.

It was Trump’s withdrawal from the United States from the deal in 2018 and the resumption of sanctions on Iran that touched on a new spiral of tension following a brief thaw after the deal.

IRAQI LAWYERS MUST FORC US

In Iraq, many people including opponents of Soleiman have expressed outrage at Washington for killing him and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Iraqi soil and potentially dragging their country into another war.

Lawmakers scheduled a special parliamentary session Sunday to push for a vote on a resolution urging the government to ask Washington to withdraw US troops from the country.

“There is no need for the presence of US forces after the defeat of Daesh (Islamic State). We have our own armed forces capable of defending the country,” said Ammar al-Shibli, a member of parliament’s legal committee.

Despite decades of hostility between Iran and the United States, Iran-backed militia and US troops fought side-by-side during the 2014-2017 Iraq war against Islamic State militants.

Militias were involved in government forces under the umbrella of the Muhandis-led People’s Mobilization Forces. About 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq, most in an advisory role.

Iran says the US has no course for war

Iran’s military chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, was quoted by state television on Sunday as saying the United States lacked the courage to confront Iran militarily.

“In a possible future conflict, which I don’t think they (the Americans) have the courage to do, it will become clear where the numbers five and two will belong,” he said.

Trump said on Friday Soleimani had planned immediate attacks on US diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s action was reckless and risked more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

Oman has called on the United States and Iran to seek dialogue to ease tensions, the Oman News Agency reported on Sunday. Oman, which maintains friendly ties with the United States and Iran, has previously been a co-operation between the two countries.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab described Soleiman as a “regional threat” and said he was sympathetic to the situation in the United States and called for crisis diplomacy to avert war.

“There is a way through which it allows Iran to enter the international cold,” Raab told Sky News. “We must contain Iran’s volatile actions, but we must also degrade and stabilize the situation.”

SOLEIMAN’S BODY RETURNS TO IRAN

Thousands of mourners turned out to pay tribute to Soleiman after his body returned to Iran, the official IRIB news agency reported. She posted a video clip of a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane in the southwestern city of Ahvaz while playing a military band.

Live state television footage showed thousands of mourners marching through Ahvaz beating their chests.

While many Iranians have rallied to show grief over Soleimani’s death, seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure after Khamenei, others worry that he may push Iran into war with a superpower.

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London, Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels Writing by Mark Heinrich Editing by Frances Kerry)

