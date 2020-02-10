advertisement

Iran failed to launch a domestic Zafar satellite into orbit on February 9, an official from the Ministry of Defense told state television.

Ahmad Hosseini, a spokesman for the Iranian Department of Defense’s space program, said the satellite was “successfully launched” and “90 percent of the way”. It reached a height of 540 kilometers, but lost speed in the last moments.

“The Simorgh (rocket) successfully launched the Zafar satellite into space. Unfortunately, the wearer has not reached the required speed in the last few moments, ”he said.

Hosseini added that hopefully “with improvements made to future launches, this part of the mission will also be done.”

“We have achieved most of our goals and data has been collected. In the near future we will take the next steps by analyzing the data.”

The Zafar-1 satellite (which means “victory” in Farsi), which was lost when Sunday failed to launch, was reportedly part of a pair of spacecraft designed for a dual-purpose communication and remote sensing mission.

After the unsuccessful start on Sunday, Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi confirmed that he hadn’t reached orbit before giving examples of US launch errors.

“Today the Zafar satellite failed to launch. As with many scientific projects, failure has also occurred here. FALCON 9, Juno II, ATLAS, PROTON M and ANTARES are just a few examples of US launch errors. But we are unstoppable! We have other large Iranian satellites in preparation! “, He wrote.

The attempt on Sunday is the third false start for Iran since the beginning of 2019. It is due to the increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington, which claim that long-range ballistic technology that puts satellites into orbit could also be used to fire nuclear warheads.

This satellite image from February 4, 2020 shows activities at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in the Iranian province of Semnan. An Iranian missile did not launch a satellite on February 9, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Iran has repeatedly denied that its aerospace program is a cover for missile development and states that its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is peaceful and geared towards scientific research and other civilian applications. The nation’s Department of Defense runs the Tehran space program.

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal and signed an executive order to reintroduce severe sanctions against Iran that had previously been lifted as part of the deal.

No Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit since Fajr, launched in February 2015 from a military base in the northern Iranian province of Semnan. In 2009, 2011 and 2012, the Islamic Republic also managed to launch a satellite into orbit.

The nation last tried to launch on August 29 last year at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran, but it exploded on the launch pad, reportedly due to “technical issues”.

Iran also tried and failed to put two satellites into orbit in January and February last year. However, disturbances meant that the escape speed was not reached. Washington said the launch of a carrier called Payam – “Message” in Farsi in January – violated a 2015 UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to conduct any nuclear-ballistic missile-related activities.

“Despite the international community and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the Iranian regime fired a launch vehicle today. The launch once again shows that Iran is pursuing improved missile capabilities that are threatening Europe and the Middle East, ”wrote then Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo on Twitter.

U.S. and Iranian relations continued to deteriorate after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Iran returned the favor a few days later with a missile attack on a US base that had US troops stationed in Iraq. Around 64 soldiers were reportedly injured.

While preparing for retaliation from the United States, Iranian armed forces on high alert admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukraine International Airlines flight after it took off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board ,

Reuters contributed to this report.

