TORONTO – Dozens of Iranian-Canadians danced and cheered in Toronto on Friday as they celebrated the death of a senior general in their home country.

A US air strike authorized by US President Donald Trump killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds force, in Baghdad, Iraq on Thursday. Iran’s supreme leader has pledged “severe retaliation”.

But for those who appeared to dance in a square north of Toronto on Friday afternoon, Soleimani’s death marked what they hoped would be a rebirth for Iran. The protest called for “regime change in Iran by the people of Iran” and “we support the uprising in Iran”.

“We are in a wonderful world now after the elimination of Soleimani,” said Hamid Gharajeh, a spokesman for the Democratic Society of Iran in Canada. “I feel great because we really think this is long overdue.”

For the past two decades, Soleiman had assembled a network of heavily armed allies stretching all the way to southern Lebanon on Israel’s doorstep. While Iran’s conventional military is limited by 40 years of US sanctions, Iran can strike asymmetrically in the region through its allied forces such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraqi militants and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Trump said Friday that he acted to stop a war rather than start one, though many observers saw the air strike as a major escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. US officials said they had intelligence Soleiman was planning a significant campaign of violence against the US

She also accused Soleimani of approving violent protests orchestrated at the US Embassy. in Baghdad.

Gharajeh left Iran in 1977 to go to university in the US, then moved to Canada some 10 years later. He has never gone home, but still has family in Iran and hopes to return someday.

“My father and mother died in Iran, but I’ve never been to their graves,” he said. “Thendrra is turning into a free Iran.”

Others attending the Toronto rally said they hoped Soleimani’s death would be the catalyst for regime change.

“We want peace in the region, not terrorism,” said Sara Fallah, director of the International Women’s Coalition Against Fundamentalism.

“Anyone who cares about human rights must be against terrorism and celebrate Soleimani’s death.”

Fallah said she left Iran when she was young to come to school in Canada. She has never returned.

Behza Matin said he danced when he first heard the news of the general’s death.

“I was very happy to see this man killed,” Matin said. “… I have to tell you, I had the biggest sleep last night.”

The scene ran counter to the reaction in the Iranian capital of Tehran, where thousands took to the streets after Friday prayers for Muslims to condemn the killing, waving Soleimani’s posters and chanting “Death to deceitful America”.

– with files from the Associated Press

This story from the Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2020.

