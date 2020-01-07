advertisement

RIO DE JANEIRO – Iran has summoned Brazil Academy accusers to Tehran after the government in Brasilia expressed support for the United States in the “fight against terrorism fraud” following the death of an Iranian general in a US drone attack.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani, widely regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran and the architect of her efforts to expand influence in the Middle East, has caused a sharp escalation in tensions in the region.

Washington considered him a terrorist responsible for the deaths of many Americans and others, but for many Iranians he was a national hero, and hundreds of thousands of people attended his funeral Monday.

“We inform you that the Brazilian accused in Tehran and representatives of other countries who spoke about the events in Baghdad were summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, within usual diplomatic practices,” the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Tuesday.

The conversation was calm and cordial, she said, adding she would not comment on details of the meeting.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that the country opposed all forms of terrorism “anywhere in the world”. He also said that Brazil would continue to trade with Iran and that he would talk to the foreign minister about Tehran’s decision to call in Brazil’s envoy.

Bolsonaro, a former right-wing captain, has made forging closer ties with US President Donald Trump’s administration a diplomatic priority. He has been dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” because of their similar ideas and populist style, and their disdain for conventional politics. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Gareth Jones)

