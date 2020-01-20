advertisement

Four of Iran’s best football clubs threatened boycott the Asian Champions League on Monday, unless a ban on international matches by the Islamic Republic is lifted.

The Iranian government has accused the Asian football association of prejudice about the measure. The AFC has yet to confirm whether there is a ban or not.

The dispute occurs after a series of security incidents in Iran, including the shooting down of a passenger plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main international airport on January 8.

Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro are among the Iranian teams in the AFC Champions League.

In a joint statement, the four clubs said they would “only play if the federal government officially announced that they could host their rivals in the Islamic Republic.”

The team’s managers refused to accept any legal basis for the ban and called for an urgent meeting with senior AFC officials, the Iranian Football Association said.

Tensions between the West and Iran have increased after Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

Iran retaliated five days later by firing a rocket wave at US troops stationed in neighboring Iraq.

Tehran was still on high alert hours later when its forces accidentally shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, killing all 176 people on board.

Iranian sports minister Masoud Soltanifar hit the AFC on Sunday, accusing it of being influenced by “hostile” media and of denying the country of any aviation security problems.

