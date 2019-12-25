advertisement

DUBAI – Iranian authorities have blocked mobile internet access to foreign sites in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests demanded on social media.

Postings on social media and some relatives of people killed in riots last month over rising gas prices have called for renewed protests and a memorial service for the dead on Thursday.

The semi-official ILNA news agency quoted an informed source at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology as saying the closure had been ordered by “security authorities” and covered the Alborz, Kurdestan and Zanjan provinces in central and western Iran and south Fars.

“According to this source, it is possible that more provinces will be affected by the closure of the international mobile connection,” ILNA said.

In November, Iran shut down the internet for about a week to help stifle fuel protests that became political, causing the bloodiest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s 40-year history.

The blocking of the internet made it difficult for protesters to post videos on social media to generate support and also to receive credible reports of the extent of the unrest. (Reporting by Gareth Jones Newsroom Editing Dubai)

