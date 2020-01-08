advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – Iran launches rocket attack on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for a US drone attack on an Iranian commander killed raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi facilities that hosted US-led coalition personnel around 1:30 a.m. local time, the US military said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet late Tuesday that an estimate of casualties and damage from the strikes was underway and that he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

“All is well!” Trump said in his Twitter post.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Corps confirmed that they fired rockets to avenge last week’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV.

The statement advised the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths and warned US allies including Israel not to allow attacks from their territories.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that the target bases were al-Assad Air Force Base and another facility in Erbil, Iraq.

“As we evaluate our situation and response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and protect American personnel, partners and allies in the region.”

Trump, who visited al-Assad Air Force Base in December 2018, was briefed on the reports of the attack and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived at the White House after news of the attack. It was unclear what response, if any, the United States was planning.

Hours earlier Tuesday, Esper said the United States should anticipate Iran’s retaliation for Friday’s killing in Iraq of Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds force.

“I think we should expect them to retaliate in some way, shape or form,” he told a Pentagon news conference, adding that such retaliation could be through groups of Iranian-backed representatives outside Iran. or “by their hand.”

“We are prepared for any situation. And then we will respond properly to whatever they do.”

Asia’s stock markets have fallen sharply from news of the rocket attack, while investor safe havens including Japanese yen and gold shootings. U.S. crude prices rose almost 5% on concerns that any conflict could cut oil supplies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran took “proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter”, targeting the bases where the offensive against its citizens and senior officials began.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but we will be protected against any aggression,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Singapore Airlines had already diverted all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

Democrats in the US Congress and some of the party’s presidential contenders have warned of escalating conflict.

“Close monitoring of the situation following US-led bombings in Iraq,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter. “We need to ensure the safety of our service members, including ending unnecessary provocations by the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America and the world cannot afford the war.”

“We’ll get revenge”

Soleiman, a leading figure in orchestrating Iran’s long-running campaign to expel US forces from Iraq, was also responsible for building Tehran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East.

He was a national hero to many Iranians, but was considered a dangerous villain by Western governments who opposed the arch of Iran’s influence by crossing the Levant and the Gulf region.

A senior Iranian official said on Tuesday that Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge Soleimani’s death. Other senior figures have said that the Islamic Republic would match the murder rate when responding, but would choose the time and place.

“We will retaliate, a hard and final revenge,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, told the crowd, who gathered at Soleiman’s funeral on Tuesday in his hometown in southeastern Iran. .

Soleimani’s burial continued hours after a stampede killed at least 56 people and injured more than 210, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Soleimani’s body had been sent to Shiite Muslim holy cities in Iraq and Iran, as well as the Iranian capital, Tehran, before being buried in the “martyrs section” of the city’s cemetery, “according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

In each country, large numbers of people were filling in fees, chanting “Death to America” ​​and crying with excitement. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he addressed prayers in Tehran.

Propelled by strong public backlash over Soleiman’s assassination on Iraqi soil, lawmakers in Iraq voted Sunday to demand the removal of all foreign forces from the country.

More than 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces as part of a coalition that has trained and supported Iraqi security forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.

About 115 German soldiers are stationed in Erbil and all are well, a spokesman for Bundeswehr operations said.

A NATO official told Reuters he would remove some of his hundreds of trainers outside Iraq. Canada said Tuesday some of its 500 Iraqi-based forces would be temporarily transferred to Kuwait for security reasons.

US officials have said Soleimani was killed because of solid intelligence showing forces under his planned attack on US targets in the region, though they have provided no evidence.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, the Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for Americans,” he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart, Steve Holland and Eric Beech in Washington, Michelle Nichols in the United Nations, Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Robin Emmott in Brussels; written by Sonya Hepinstall and Lincoln Holiday; Editing by Peter Cooney)

