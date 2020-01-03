advertisement

President Donald Trump said Friday that “reign of terror is over” when he marked the death of an Iranian general who was killed in a US strike at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon sought to strengthen American military presence in the Middle East to prepare for reprisals from Tehran.

General Qassem Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” said Trump of his Palm Beach, Florida estate.

advertisement

The president added that “many lives would have been saved” if he had been hunted years ago. “

The United States sends nearly 3,000 more troops to the Middle East after the Trump order to kill, officials said.

The Pentagon placed an army brigade on alert in Italy to fly to Lebanon if necessary to protect the American embassy there. This was part of a series of military measures to protect US interests in the Middle East.

On condition of anonymity, an official said the US could send 130 to more than 700 soldiers from Italy to Beirut. The official was not allowed to be identified.

Reinforcements were ordered when US officials said Soleimani, the Quds Force commander who was killed in the strike, is planning a violent campaign against America.

media_cameraA burning vehicle at Baghdad International Airport after an air raid on January 3rd. Iraqi Prime Minister’s press office via AP

US JUSTIFICATION

The airport strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others, including PMF secretary Mohammed Reda, said Iraqi officials.

Mr. Trump was vacationing on his Palm Beach, Florida property, but was sending a tweet with an American flag.

The dramatic attack begins in a year in which the president faces a trial against the Senate both after his impeachment by Congress and after an election campaign.

It marks a potential turning point in the Middle East and, after months of tensions, is a drastic change in American policy towards Iran.

Tehran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone last year and confiscated oil tankers. The United States also blames Iran for a number of other attacks on tankers and for an attack on the Saudi Arabian oil industry in September that temporarily halved production.

media_cameraThe center of General Qassem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard who was killed in the air raid. , Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP.

Tensions are rooted in Mr. Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal with the world powers that his predecessor Barack Obama had made.

Soleimani, 62, was the target of Friday’s US attack, carried out by an American armed drone, according to a US official. His vehicle was hit on an access road near Baghdad Airport.

A senior Iraqi security official said the airstrike took place near the cargo hold after Soleimani got off his plane and met with al-Muhandis and others in a car.

The official said the plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. PMF officials said the bodies of Suleimani and al-Muhandis were torn to pieces.

A senior politician said Soleimani’s body was recognizable by the ring he wore. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to teach the media.

media_cameraPresident Donald Trump speaks about Iran in his property in Mar-a-Lago. Image: AP

“BRINK OF CONFLICT”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said that “top priority” is to protect the lives and interests of Americans, but “we cannot further endanger the lives of American soldiers, diplomats, and others by using provocative and disproportionate means Take action.”

“Today’s airstrike could lead to another dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to escalate tensions to the point of never returning,” she said in a statement.

She said Congress had not been consulted on the strike and requested that it be “immediately” informed of the situation and the next steps.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump had “thrown an explosive into a tinderbox” and said the US could be “on the brink of a major conflict in the Middle East.” Other Democratic White House hopefuls also criticized Trump’s order.

media_camera In the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a counterfeit US flag is placed on the ground on January 3 after the air raid, so that cars can continue. Picture: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP.

But Mr. Trump’s allies quickly praised the action. “To the Iranian government: If you want more, you’ll get more,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted.

The murder promised to strain relations with the Iraqi government, which is closely linked to Washington and Tehran. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the strike as an “attack on Iraq” and an “obvious attack on the dignity of the nation”.

He also called for an emergency session of Parliament to take “necessary and proportionate measures to protect the dignity, security and sovereignty of Iraq”.

The Syrian government, which has received significant support from Iran throughout the civil war, also condemned the strike and said it could lead to a “dangerous escalation” in the region. Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant Hezbollah, released a statement mourning those killed in the US strike, saying that their blood had not been wasted.

DEAD GENERAL A “CULTURAL ICON”

For Iran, the murder means the loss of a cultural icon that expresses national pride and resilience to US sanctions. Soleimani’s profile soared when U.S. and Israeli officials blamed him for Iranian proxy attacks abroad. While the conventional Iranian military has suffered under 40 years of American sanctions, the Guard has launched a ballistic missile program. Armed forces such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi in Yemen can also strike asymmetrically in the region. The United States has long held Iran responsible for car bombs and kidnappings that it had never claimed.

As head of the Quds or the paramilitary revolutionary guard of Iran, Jerusalem, Soleimani directed all expeditionary forces and frequently commuted between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Quds Force members went to Syria’s long war in support of President Bashar Assad and Iraq after the 2003 US invasion that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein, a long-standing enemy of Tehran.

Soleimani became even better known by advising armed forces fighting against the Islamic group in Iraq and Syria.

media_cameraThe entrance to the U.S. Embassy in the capital Baghdad on January 2, which was damaged the day before by pro-Iranian supporters. Picture: AL-RUBAYE / AFP.

US officials said the Soleimani guard had taught Iraqi fighters how to make and use particularly deadly street bombs against US troops after they invaded Iraq. Iran has denied that. Soleimani himself is still popular with many Iranians who regard him as a selfless hero who fights Iranian enemies abroad.

There have been several rumors that Soleimani was killed, including a 2006 plane crash that killed other military personnel in northwestern Iran and a 2012 bomb attack in Damascus that killed Assad’s best helpers. In November 2015, rumors circulated that Soleimani was killed or seriously wounded when the leaders loyal to Assad fought for Syria’s Aleppo.

Tehran voltage

The murder of Soleimani follows the New Year’s attack by Iranian militias on the US embassy in Baghdad. The embassy’s two-day attack that ended on Wednesday prompted Trump to send about 750 US troops to the Middle East. No one was killed or wounded in the attack, which appeared to be primarily a sign of violence.

This prompted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to postpone his trip to Ukraine and four other countries “to further monitor the current situation in Iraq and to ensure the security of Americans in the Middle East,” the State Department said.

The embassy was injured after a U.S. air raid on Sunday that killed 25 Kataeb Hezbollah fighters, an Iran-backed militia operating in Iraq and Syria. The US military said the strikes were retaliation for the murder of an American contractor last week in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base that the US accused the militia of.

US officials have suggested that they are ready to accept further retaliatory measures in Iraq.

“The game has changed,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Thursday, informing reporters that violent acts by Iranian-based Shiite militias in Iraq are being fought with US military forces.

— Karam reported from Beirut. Associate press writers Robert Burns and Zeke Miller in Washington; Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Nasser Karimi and Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran; Bassem Mroue and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut and Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Originally published as a “personally ordered” Trump kill

advertisement