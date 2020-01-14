advertisement

Iran arrested an unspecified number of suspects related to the crash of the Ukrainian plane on January 14. However, experts said the arrests would not solve the crisis and the Iranian regime could still resort to further lies.

Iranian press television reported Tuesday that the Iranian judicial commission arrested a number of suspects “because of their role in the plane crash,” the Turkish Anadolu agency said.

New York Times journalist and Iranian expert Farnaz Fassihi reported that the man who videotaped the plane that was hit by a missile was arrested.

Ali Bakeer, an Ankara-based Middle East analyst, believes the Iranian government has arrested low-ranking officials who were involved in the shooting of the plane and that the entire episode is not transparent enough.

“I think arresting a few people with relatively low ranks won’t solve the problem. People, government agencies who once lie, try to hide the evidence and confess only under pressure and credible information can always lie, ”Bakeer told The Epoch Times.

The information about the arrests was released in a statement by the country’s Justice Commission spokesman, Ghulam Hussein Ismaili, two days after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Corps announced on Saturday that it had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, the past Week had crashed.

“The whole operation was a fiasco. It exposed the regime’s devastating incompetence, ”said Bakeer, who is affiliated with the Carnegie Middle East Center.

After the crash, the Iranian government repeatedly denied Western accusations and increasingly demonstrated that it was responsible for the crash, which killed all 176 on board, including 147 Iranians, according to the Tehran Times.

“The gap between the state and the mafia that governed the state and has made such a tragic incident possible is widening,” said Bakeer.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases that house US troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani in Baghdad.

Part of the wreckage of Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020. (Iran Press / Handout via Reuters)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani released a statement referring to the investigation into the case on Saturday, calling the incident a “miss” by the Iranian army, which was on high alert to defend itself against an American military response.

“In the atmosphere of threats and intimidation by the aggressive American regime against the Iranian nation after the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani and to defend ourselves against possible attacks by the American army, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were deployed in full alert, unfortunately has resulted in this terrible human error and shot killing dozens of innocent people, ”said Rouhani.

The country has seen widespread protests since Saturday after the military admitted the mistake. “I think the Iranian regime is currently under immense internal pressure and this could make it more aggressive, especially against the regime-dependent protests,” said Bakeer.

Requires international investigations

While the Iranian government continued to push its anti-America narrative after the plane crash, many nations that lost their citizens in the crash requested an international investigation. However, experts believe that the Iranian regime is unlikely to accept anyone.

Among the dead were 11 Ukrainians, 57 Canadians (including many Iranians with dual citizenship), 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

“I appeal to all international partners of Ukraine, the entire world community, to remain one and persistent until a complete and final investigation of all the circumstances of this disaster. We all need it, ”said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement on Saturday.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven called the incident “terrible and horrific” and said that his country was in contact with the governments of other countries that had lost their citizens.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. (Charles Platiau / AFP via Getty Images)

“Yesterday, a foreign ministerial group (the International Coordination and Response Group for the Victims of Flight PS752) was formed with these countries. I will make sure that the Group makes quick contact in the light of the Iran declaration. We also have EU support for our calls for a full investigation and for Iran’s cooperation in this area, ”Löfven said in a statement on Saturday.

However, Bakeer told the Epoch Times that the Iranian regime would most likely not accept requests for an international investigation.

“Of course, they have the right to initiate international investigations because this regime is untrustworthy and constantly violates many international laws, be it internal or external behavior and policies.” said Bakeer.

Canada, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom also called for a transparent investigation, according to the official statements from each of these nations.

