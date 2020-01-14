advertisement

(Charly Triballeau / Pool photo via AP, FILE) FILE – In this file, dated December 20, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is attending a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting in the Prime Minister’s office in Tokyo. Iran admitted on Saturday January 11, 2020 that its armed forces had “accidentally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, which crashed earlier this week and killed all 176 on board after the government repeatedly denied the West’s allegations to be responsible for it.

(AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky) Flowers and candles are placed on a memorial inside the Borispil International Airport outside of Kiev, Ukraine, in front of portraits of flight crew members of the Ukrainian plane 737-800, which crashed on the outskirts of Tehran. January 11, 2020. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran must take further action after admitting that one of its missiles had shot down the Ukrainian civil airliner. He also expressed hope that the crash investigation would continue immediately. A team of Ukrainian investigators is in Iran.

(AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky) Relatives of one of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian aircraft 737-800 that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran stand on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a memorial inside Borispil International Airport outside of Kiev, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran needs to take further action after admitting that one of its missiles shot down the Ukrainian civil aircraft.

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) This undated photo, provided by the Ukrainian President’s press office, shows the wreck of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 at the crash site in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran has acknowledged that its forces have “accidentally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, which crashed earlier this week and killed all 176 on board after the government repeatedly denied the West’s allegations of responsibility.

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) This undated photo, which was provided by the Ukrainian President’s press office, shows details of the wreckage of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 at the crash site in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran has acknowledged that its forces have “accidentally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, which crashed earlier this week and killed all 176 on board after the government repeatedly denied the West’s allegations of responsibility.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Iranian judiciary announced Tuesday that arrests have been made for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people on board last week after takeoff from Tehran.

The announcement was made against the background of anger and protests by Iranians in the past few days about the plane crashing last Wednesday and obvious attempts by Iranian officials to cover up the cause of the crash.

Iran, which initially rejected allegations of a missile shooting down the plane, did not admit until Saturday – three days later and in the face of growing evidence – that its Revolutionary Guard had accidentally shot down the plane.

The spokesman for the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, was quoted by the Iranian state media as saying that “extensive investigations have been carried out and some people have been arrested”. He did not say how many people were arrested or called them.

The Iranian president also called for a special court to be set up on Tuesday to investigate the incident.

“The judiciary should form a special court with a senior judge and dozens of experts,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a speech that was televised in Iran. “This is not an ordinary case. The whole world will watch this dish. “

Rouhani called the incident “a painful and unforgivable” mistake and promised that his government would pursue the case “by all means”.

“The responsibility lies with more than one person,” he said, adding that those who are found guilty should “be punished.”

“There are others, and I want this issue to be expressed honestly,” he said without going into detail.

Rouhani called the government’s admission that Iranian troops shot the plane “the first good move.”

On the way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual citizenship – and 11 Ukrainians. There were several children among the passengers, including a toddler.

Iran shot the plane down as it prepared for a possible U.S. retaliation for a ballistic missile attack on two military bases with U.S. troops in Iraq. No one was injured in the attack, which was carried out to avenge the breathtaking murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the Revolutionary Guard, in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guard’s aerospace division, said over the weekend that his unit was fully responsible for the launch. When he heard of the plane crash, he said, “I wish I was dead.”

The incident raised questions as to why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on the day it prepared to retaliate in the United States.

The shooting down and the lack of transparency have once again sparked anger over the country’s leadership in Iran. Online videos showed security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to dispel the protests on the streets.

On Tuesday, the Iranian judiciary announced that 30 people had been arrested in the protests and some had been released without further notice.

The Iranian authorities briefly arrested British Ambassador Rob Macaire on Saturday evening. He said he went to a candlelight vigil to pay homage to the victims of the shooting down of the Ukrainian aircraft and left as soon as the singing started and it turned into a protest.

The Iranian State Department asked the British ambassador to protest against his presence in an illegal protest on Sunday. Britain, on the other hand, called on the Iranian ambassador on Monday “to convey our strong objections”.

