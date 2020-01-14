advertisement

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran’s judiciary said arrests had been made for the accidental destruction of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people on board just after takeoff from Tehran last week.

The announcement came amid a wave of anger and protests from Iranians in recent days over the fall of the airliner last Wednesday and apparent attempts by senior Iranian officials to cover up the cause of the accident.

Iran, which initially rejected allegations that a missile had shot down the plane, only recognized on Saturday – three days later and amid mounting evidence – that its Revolutionary Guards had shot down the plane by mistake as the force prepared for a possible military operation. confrontation with the United States.

advertisement

Judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that “extensive investigations have taken place and some people have been arrested”. His statement on the judiciary’s website did not specify or name the number of people detained.

The Iranian president also called for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate the incident.

“The judiciary should form a special tribunal with a high-ranking judge and dozens of experts,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a televised speech in Iran. “This is not an ordinary case. The whole world will watch this court. “

Rouhani called the incident “a painful and unforgivable error” and promised that his administration would pursue the case “by all means”.

“The responsibility lies with more than one person,” he said, adding that those who were guilty “should be punished”.

“There are others too, and I want this question to be expressed honestly,” he said, without further details.

Iran shot down the plane while its forces were on alert for possible US retaliation after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. No one was injured in the attack, which was carried out in response to the staggering murder of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad.

While Rouhani pointed to errors and neglect, he also reiterated the government’s position that the tragedy was ultimately rooted in the American aggression.

“It was the United States that created a turbulent environment. It was the United States that created an unusual situation. It was the United States that threatened and took away our beloved (Soleimani), ”he said.

Rouhani called the government’s admission that Iranian forces shot down the plane “the first good step.”

He added that Iranian experts who had recovered the Ukrainian plane’s flight recorder, the so-called black box, had sent it to France for analysis.

The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual nationality – and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. There were several children among the passengers, including a baby.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the aerospace division of the Guard, said over the weekend that his unit accepted full responsibility for the slaughter. When he learned of the plane’s fall, he said, “I wish I was dead.”

The incident raised the question of why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on the day it was on alert for US military reprisals.

The shooting and the lack of transparency surrounding it have rekindled Iran’s anger at the helm of the country. Online videos appeared to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations in the streets.

The Iranian judiciary said that 30 people had been arrested during the protests and that some had been released, without giving further details. An Iranian director who had called demonstrations in Azadi, or Freedom, Square, in Tehran, was among those freed.

Iranian authorities briefly arrested British Ambassador Rob Macaire on Saturday evening. He said he went to a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the plane crash in Ukraine and left as soon as the song started and it turned into a protest.

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the British ambassador on Sunday to protest what he said was his presence during an illegal demonstration. Britain, in turn, summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday “to express our strong objections” during the weekend arrest.

advertisement