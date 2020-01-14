advertisement

OTTAWA – After admitting shooting its army a passenger jet from the sky killing everyone on board, Iran is giving Canada an active role in the crash investigation.

Kathy Fox, chairman of the Transportation Security Board, said the two Canadian investigators had been scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday and that Iranian authorities were opening the door to broader participation than required by international law.

“There have been early signs that Iran is allowing the TSB to play a more active role than is usually allowed.”

advertisement

International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran airport last Wednesday and was only minutes into the flight when it was hit by an Iranian air defense missile. All 176 people on board were killed including 57 Canadians.

For days after the crash, Iranian authorities called the missile theory technically unstable and blamed it on a mechanical issue, but in a stunning admission on Saturday, they admitted they had accidentally shot down the plane.

Air crash investigations are regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which determines who can participate in an investigation and how much access they receive. The airline’s birthplace or aircraft manufacturer usually has more access than countries, such as Canada, who had nationals on board.

Fox said Iran is allowing Canada more access to investigations than would normally be allowed under those rules. This includes the ability to view and examine the wreckage and the opportunity to participate in the examination of data by voice and data recorders, aircraft black boxes.

Under ICAO rules, Canada would only legally have the right to visit the crash site and receive a final report.

Two other TSB investigators are on the verge of traveling wherever the black box data has been downloaded, which could happen outside of Iran due to technical complexity.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_VooBzHqCE (/ embed)

She said it remains to be seen if co-operation will continue, but they believe everyone wants a full understanding of the tragedy.

“We are working hard to build trust,” she said. “We all want answers and information sharing is a cornerstone of trust. The world deserves to know how and why events unfolded as they happened.”

She said if they do not get the information they want from the Iranian authorities, they will clarify it.

“We will continue to advocate for a full explanation of what happened and why and will talk if we feel those answers are not coming,” she said.

In Canada, TSB investigators examine not only the technical factors around a collision, but broader circumstances, such as pilot training or fatigue.

Natacha Van Themsche, TSB’s director of aerial investigations, said they want to look at some of those broader issues in the investigation.

“We know what happened. What we do not know is why, “she said.” Why airspace was not closed given the tensions in the region. “

Passengers’ bodies in plastic bags were presented at the scene where the plane crashed at the Ukrainian International Airport after arriving from the Iranian Imam Khomeini Airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2020.

Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asian News Agency) via Reuters

Fox told of a Dutch security investigation into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash, which was also hit by an air defensive missile killing everyone aboard in July 2014. Dutch security investigators recommended more be done to ensure that better protect airspace for civilians in times of conflict.

“The Dutch Security Board considers it extremely important that stakeholders involved in aviation – including states, international organizations such as ICAO and IATA, and operators – exchange more information about conflict zones and potential threats,” their report states. in 2015.

Fox said no matter how the investigation continues the answers will not come soon.

“This will not be a brief investigation, no matter who leads it, regardless of our role. This will take time to answer all the questions.”

• Email: rtumilty@postmedia.com | Twitter: ryantumilty

advertisement