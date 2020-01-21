advertisement

Iran admitted Tuesday that it had launched two Russian anti-aircraft missiles on a Ukrainian International Airlines plane that killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians, earlier this month.

The Iranian civil aviation organization, which is investigating the crashed plane incident, said a preliminary report found that two Russian Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missiles had hit the doomed Jetliner. “How the projectiles contributed to the crash is still under investigation,” the state media quoted the agency’s report.

State media added that the “Iranian operator,” who apparently approved the firing of the two missiles, believed “the Boeing jetliner was a cruise missile.”

The Tor-M1 is a short-range surface-to-air missile system that was first developed by the Soviet Union and is aimed at cruise missiles or aircraft.

Last week the New York Times and other news agencies released video material that allegedly shows two projectiles hitting the plane over Tehran. In the video, a projectile can be seen in the distance, moving in the air in front of a bright flash. A moment later, another projectile can be seen, followed by another flash.

On Monday, Ukrainian officials urged Tehran to return Ukrainian Airlines flight recorders when Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami, visited Kiev.

People gather in front of Amir Kabir University to remember the victims of the Ukrainian plane shot down by the Iranian military in Tehran, Iran on January 11, 2020. (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Photo)

“His main job is to apologize and acknowledge what happened. We hope that we can go a little further than just discussing political and practical issues. This includes in particular the return of the black boxes, ”Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters.

But Iran said on Sunday that it was analyzing the black boxes that contained the black box and the cockpit voice recorder.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said Iranian officials are expected to use Kiev’s technical workers to decipher the black boxes.

“I promised the families and relatives of the victims, I promised the people of Ukraine that the truth would be ascertained. We need to know what happened, ”said Zelensky’s office, quoting the president after a Reuters translation.

Among the dead were 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 British.

Iran shot the plane down after firing rockets at U.S. forces at two Iraqi bases in retaliation for a White House-approved drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. For several days after the plane crash, Iranian officials denied that Tehran was responsible, but later admitted that the plane was accidentally shot down.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps airspace division, said in a television statement earlier this month, “I wish I was dead. I take full responsibility for this incident. “

After the admission, demonstrators gathered in Tehran and called for the end of the Iranian regime.

