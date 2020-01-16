advertisement

DUBAI / PARIS – Iran said on Thursday three European states had been subjected to Donald Trump’s “high school duty” when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact that the US president opposes, a move that could eventually lead to reprint sanctions. of N..N.

The pact, known as the JCPoA, was agreed in 2015 between Tehran and world powers, offering Iran relief from sanctions if it curbs its nuclear work. Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed US sanctions, telling Tehran he wanted a stricter deal on nuclear and other issues.

Iran has responded to US sanctions by again lowering its compliance with the deal, culminating in a announcement this month that it will reject all enriched uranium production limits, though it says it wants to keep the deal in place. .

advertisement

Britain, France and Germany boosted the deal’s dispute mechanism this week. London said it was now time for a “Trump deal” to replace it, while Paris said broad talks were needed.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Trump administration had threatened to impose a 25% tariff on European automobile imports if Britain, France and Germany did not formally accuse Iran of breaking the nuclear deal.

“The submission was confirmed. E3 sold the remains of #JCPOA to avoid Trump’s new tariffs. My friends won’t work. You just pull his appetite. Remember your high school bullying? “, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Two European diplomats confirmed that Washington had threatened tariffs, but said leaders of the three European states had already decided to push the mechanism before that.

A third diplomat said such US tactics only undermine Europeans, who are trying to put pressure on themselves.

“True or not, it has the effect of discrediting the Europeans, but then Trump doesn’t really care about it,” the diplomat said. “From the Iranian side, it just proves that only the United States matters in this.”

‘BACK SCIENCE’

Europeans have long opposed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, but have threatened for months to push through the dispute mechanism if Iran disagrees with it.

The dispute mechanism begins a complicated diplomatic process that could end with US sanctions on Iran “returning” to the country, though Europeans say that is not their goal.

In pushing for the dispute mechanism, European countries said they are not backing a US policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran and they are still hoping to salvage the nuclear deal.

The nuclear dispute lies at the heart of Iran’s long standing stance with the West that began an open conflict this month when Washington killed an Iranian general in Baghdad and Tehran responded with missile attacks on US targets in Iraq.

During that period of high alert, Iran crashed a civilian plane in what it now says was a tragic mistake. This has triggered anti-government protests at home.

Enriched uranium can be used to create nuclear box material. Iran denies Western allegations that it wants such weapons and says it wants nuclear material for peaceful purposes.

“We are enriching more uranium than before reaching an agreement,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised address. “The pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to make progress.”

US sanctions, meanwhile, have stalled Iran’s economy. Washington aims to reduce oil exports to zero.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that, if the 2015 pact were lifted, “let’s replace it with the Trump deal.”

France said the only way to resolve the crisis between the United States and Iran was for Tehran to accept wide-ranging negotiations and for Washington to progressively lower sanctions.

Iran has repeatedly said it will not speak to sanctions in the country, and cannot negotiate with Trump who broke U.S. promises by abandoning the previous agreement. (Reporting by Paris Hafezi in Dubai and John Irish in Paris Writing by Edmund Blair Editing by Peter Graff)

advertisement